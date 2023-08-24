Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Markets, 2035

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugate Market (7th Edition): Distribution by Target Disease Indication, Therapeutic Area, Linker, Payload, Target Antigens And Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibody drug conjugate market is estimated to be worth USD 7.72 billion in 2023 and expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.63% during 2023-2035

The global healthcare landscape is witnessing a remarkable advancement in cancer treatment methodologies, and among the revolutionary breakthroughs, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have emerged as a beacon of hope.

This innovative therapeutic approach harnesses the potential of targeted therapy while minimizing adverse effects, a feat that has positioned ADCs as an exceptional weapon in the battle against various oncological disorders, particularly breast cancer. With a compelling array of clinical evidence showcasing their efficacy and superiority over conventional treatments, the increasing prevalence of cancer serves as a driving force propelling the antibody drug conjugate market forward.

This comprehensive market report endeavors to provide insightful projections for the growth and evolution of ADCs, taking into account diverse factors influencing market dynamics, regional trends, and consumer adoption rates. As the journey towards precision medicine continues, the potential of antibody drug conjugates to reshape cancer treatment paradigms stands as a beacon of promise.

Antibody drug conjugates are engineered therapeutics comprised of monoclonal antibodies attached to potent cytotoxic payloads through chemical linkers. Over the years, various technological advancements, such as antibody engineering for site-specific conjugation and enhanced pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties, have paved the way for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to be recognized as potent therapies targeting a wide range of indications, including solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

14 antibody-drug conjugates, till date, have been approved by the USFDA for therapeutic use; these are ado-trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla), brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris), inotuzumab ozogamicin (Besponsa), gemtuzumab ozogamicin (Mylotarg), polatuzumab vedotin-piiq (Polivy), enfortumab vedotin (Padcev), sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy), trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu), belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep), mirvetuximab soravtansine (Elahere), tisotumab vedotin (Tivdak), cetuximab sarotalocan (Akalux), disitamab vedotin (Aidixi) and loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl (Zynlonta).

The success of ADC therapeutics can be attributed to their high tumor selectivity and cell-killing potential of these antibodies, while limiting off target toxicities. Ongoing research in this direction is driven by encouraging results achieved in past clinical trials, which were mostly focused on various solid tumors.

Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, sufficient financial support from investors and encouraging clinical trial results, the antibody drug conjugate market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Pipeline Analysis: Antibody Drug Conjugates Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

Antibody drug conjugates landscape features the presence of over 140 very large, large, mid-sized and small drug developers. It is worth mentioning that, currently, more than 280 antibody drug conjugates are either approved or being evaluated in clinical trials, whereas 250 candidates are in preclinical stages of development. All the approved ADC therapeutics have been developed to target either solid tumor or hematological cancer. Majority of the pipeline antibody-drug conjugates are being developed for the treatment of cancer, particularly breast cancer.

ADC therapeutics offer a promising approach by targeting multiple disease pathways simultaneously. Kadcyla was the first HER2 ADC to be approved by FDA for the treatment of patients with breast cancer. Since then, two more ADC therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo - AstraZeneca's Enhertu and Immunomedics' Trodelvy have received approval for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer as second-line treatment. Further, Daiichi Sankyo - AstraZeneca's Enhertu is expected to get EU approval for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in 2023.

Presently, there are over 30 antibody drug conjugates that are under development for the treatment of breast cancer. According to the WHO statistics, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer worldwide with an estimated 7.8 million women living with breast cancer at the end of 2020. In the same year, 2.3 million new cases of women diagnosed with breast cancer were reported.

In addition to breast cancer, the approved ADCs target indications, such as leukemia, lymphoma, urothelial cancer, multiple myeloma, cervical cancer, and ovarian cancer. The increasing prevalence of oncological disorders and a rich pipeline of ADC therapeutics targeting cancer is expected to drive the antibody drug conjugate market during the forecast period.

Target Analysis: HER2 ADC will Hold a Significant ADC Market Share

Currently, more than 70 antibody drug conjugates are either approved or being evaluated in clinical trials targeting HER2 for the treatment of various oncological disorders, particularly breast cancer. Roche's Kadcyla was the first HER2 ADC to receive FDA approval in 2013, followed by Daiichi Sankyo / AstraZeneca's Enhertu in 2019.

Another HER2 ADC, Aidixi, received conditional marketing approval from China's National Medical Products Administration for treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer (including gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma) who have received at least two types of systemic chemotherapy.

Regional Analysis: North America to hold the Largest ADC Market Share in the Forecast Period

In the past few years, several well-funded start-ups / small companies, offering antibody drug conjugate having advanced linkers and more potent warheads have been established. Of these, majority of the companies are based in North America. Additionally, FDA has been actively reviewing and approving ADC therapeutics for cancer. The rising incidence of cancer in the US will drive the adoption of antibody drug conjugates. As per the American Cancer Society, over 1.9 million cancer patients were estimated to be diagnosed in the US in 2022.

The major risk factors for cancer include tobacco use, excess body weight, excess alcohol consumption, and infectious agents. All these factors will drive the market growth of the North American antibody drug conjugate market during the forecast period. In order to increase the adoption of antibody-drug conjugates among target population, ADC developers are offering several patient assistance / support programs which help the patient to deal with medical expenses.

Technology Analysis: Advanced ADC Technology Supporting the Development of Next Generation ADCs

Antibody drug conjugates are a type of targeted cancer therapy that uses monoclonal antibodies to deliver a toxic payload to cancer cells. The most common cytotoxic payloads used in antibody drug conjugates are MMAE and DM4. The majority of ADCs use valine citrulline (VC) linkers or peptide linkers to attach the antibody to the toxic payload.

The development of novel ADC technologies, such as site-specific conjugation and novel linker technologies are expected to drive the antibody drug conjugate market growth in the coming years.

Clinical Trial Analysis: More than 550 Active Trials Testing ADC Monotherapy and Combination Therapy

Over the years, companies involved in the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have made significant efforts to evaluate the efficacy of antibody drug conjugates in clinical studies, for the treatment of various cancers. Currently, 150 antibody drug conjugates are being evaluated in more than 550 trials across different geographical regions.

Majority of these trials (385) were registered in North America. Within this region, the maximum number of trials were / are being conducted in the US (379). Additionally, till February 2023, majority of the patients (39,226) were enrolled in trials conducted in North America, accounting for about 45% of the overall enrollment.

Market Trends Analysis: Partnership, Collaboration and Funding in Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

Currently, several partnerships have been inked by various industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of antibody-drug conjugates. It is worth highlighting that over 50 partnerships were inked in 2022 alone. Majority of such deals are focused on product and technology licensing.

Leading Antibody Drug Conjugate Companies

Examples of the key antibody drug conjugate companies (the complete list of players is available in the full report) include ADC Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Byondis, Daiichi Sankyo, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, ImmunoGen, Pfizer, RemeGen. This market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the antibody drug conjugate companies worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Overview

5. Target Competitiveness Analysis

6. Company And Drug Profiles

7. Clinical Trial Analysis

8. Key Opinion Leaders

9. Combination Therapies

10. Partnerships And Collaborations

11. Funding And Investment Analysis

12. Patent Analysis

13. Academic Grants Analysis

14. Key Commmercialization Strategies

15. Promotional Analysis

16. Success Protocol Analysis

17. Novel Conjugation And Linker Technology Platforms

18. Assessment Of Non-Clinical Data First In Human Dosing

19. Cost Price Analysis

20. Case Study 1: Contract Manufacturing Of Antibody-Drug Conjugates

21. Case Study 2: Companion Diagnostics For Antibody Drug Conjugates Therapeutics

22. SWOT Analysis

23. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis

24. Executive Insights

25. Conclusion

26. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

27. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

