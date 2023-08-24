Global Medical Drones Market Report 2023: Analysis by Distribution, Type of Rotors, Payload Ranges, Type of Medical Supplies Delivered, End-users, Type of Automation - Long-term Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Drones Market: Distribution by Type of Rotors, Payload Ranges, Type of Medical Supplies Delivered, End-users, Type of Automation, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical drones market is on the brink of a transformative journey, as it prepares to experience a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% during the forecast period of 2023-2035.

This significant projection underscores the burgeoning importance of medical drones in revolutionizing healthcare logistics and accessibility.

The recently released Medical Drones Market report offers a comprehensive exploration of this dynamic landscape, providing insights into the current market scenario, size, and future prospects associated with medical drones. Throughout the forecast period, this innovative market segment is expected to shape the course of healthcare delivery.

This report delves deep into the multifaceted world of medical drones, highlighting their role in addressing critical challenges faced by the healthcare industry. As drones increasingly establish their indispensability, they are transforming the healthcare landscape by delivering drugs, medical kits, vaccines, organs, and surgical equipment with remarkable precision and efficiency.

The timely dispatch of crucial medical resources has propelled the rapid adoption of medical delivery drones, overcoming logistical hurdles and bolstering the distribution of healthcare services on a global scale. Beyond their logistical prowess, medical drones are emerging as first responders in medical emergencies, playing a pivotal role in disease control efforts. A compelling example lies in the transportation of organs, where delivery drones showcase their life-saving potential during critical situations.

Furthermore, the advantages of medical drones extend far beyond immediate emergencies. By minimizing the margin of human error, reducing costs, and enhancing patient outcomes, these advanced airborne technologies are reshaping the medical landscape. Moreover, medical drones play a vital role in ensuring equitable healthcare access, particularly in remote and underserved areas. Their ability to swiftly deliver vital healthcare resources contributes to bridging gaps in healthcare provision, fostering inclusivity and equity.

One notable driving force behind the exponential growth of the medical drones market is the escalating demand for expedited delivery of medical supplies. As the world seeks more efficient ways to ensure timely access to critical medical resources, the medical drones market stands poised to make a substantial impact on healthcare delivery.

Current Medical Drone Companies Market Landscape

The current market landscape features the presence of over 100 medical drone companies across various geographies. The market is well-fragmented, featuring the presence of established players and start-ups that possess the required expertise to deliver essential medical supplies.

Majority of the companies are based in the US, followed by emerging players in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific. It is worth noting that multiple start-ups have emerged in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits and growing demand for Ambulance Drones and Medical Drones for Delivery of Medical Supplies

Medical drones are emerging as a promising technology in healthcare for enhancing patient survival, outcomes and quality of life. Given the ongoing trends, the interest of various industry / non-industry stakeholders in medical drones is growing at a higher pace. These delivery drones can also be used as ambulance drones to deliver automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to patients experiencing cardiac arrest.

It is worth noting that such unmanned aerial vehicles also contribute to saving millions of lives by transporting vital medical supplies to remote or inaccessible areas. During the critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical drones were used for the delivery of PPE kits, testing supplies and vaccines to remote areas.

Evolving Drone Technology to Support the Unmet Needs

Integrating advanced technologies like AI and machine learning, medical drones can perform tasks, such as automated defibrillation, emergency medical response, and aerial surveillance during disasters. The AI detection system in the medical drones offered by Amazon is trained to detect people and animals from the sky, and further assist risks in real-time.

Specialized medical drones are also equipped with telemedicine capabilities, diagnostic tools, and thermal imaging cameras enabling real-time monitoring and diagnosis of patients in remote as well as congested locations. As regulations evolve, medical drone deployment is expected to increase, improving healthcare accessibility, enhancing emergency response, and saving lives.

Rise in Investment in Medical Drones Market

The heightened interest in the medical drones market can be validated by the fact that, in the last four years, more than USD 3 billion has been invested in companies engaged in manufacturing or those offering medical drones. The majority of the funds have been raised through venture rounds.It is worth highlighting that the financial support from the venture capitalists will provide the much-needed funds required for the commercialization and evolution of drone technology, driving the medical drone market growth during the forecast period.

Medical Drones are Paving the Way for Accessible Healthcare via Partnership Activity

Several stakeholders involved in medical drone manufacturing have established collaborations with both industry and non-industry players, primarily for supply, distribution and technology integration. Notably, more than 100 strategic partnerships have been inked in the medical drone delivery market since 2019.

Owing to several advantages of medical drones in healthcare, the stakeholders are also signing purchase agreements with other players in order to expand their delivery services and build a comprehensive service portfolio. In April 2023, TSAW Drones partnered with Kanhaiya Life Care Medicine to initiate B2C medical drone delivery in Kolkata, India.

Challenges Related to Medical Drones Market

The field of medical drones encounters critical challenges that must be addressed to ensure its effective implementation. Integrating medical drones into existing healthcare systems and infrastructure presents logistical hurdles such as airspace management, secure data transmission, and coordination with on-ground healthcare professionals.

Additionally, ensuring the reliability, durability, and resilience of medical drones in diverse environmental conditions and technical contingencies is paramount. Moreover, building public trust and acceptance requires proactive education and awareness campaigns to alleviate privacy concerns and foster widespread adoption. Overcoming these challenges is imperative to successfully integrate medical drones into healthcare landscape, ultimately enhancing patient care and accessibility.

Leading Drone Companies Serving the Healthcare Industry

Examples of drone companies serving the healthcare industry (which have also been captured in this market report) include AeroEnvoy, Amazon, Ehang, Matternet, Skyports, Swoop Aero, Volocopter, Wingcopter and Zipline. This market report also includes an easily searchable excel database of all medical drone companies worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Key Market Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Frequently Asked Questions

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Modern Drones

3.3. Essential Components of a Drone

3.4. Medical Drones

3.5. Applications of Medical Drones

3.6. Advantages of Medical Drones

3.7. Challenges Associated with Medical Drones

3.8. Future Perspectives

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Medical Drones: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Medical Drone Companies: Overall Market Landscape

4.4. Other Companies in Drones Market

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Medical Drone Companies (Manufacturers)

6. MEDICAL DRONE COMPANIES: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Airbus

6.3. Amazon

6.4. DJI

6.5. Falck

6.6. L3Harris

6.7. Meituan

6.8. Qualcomm

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnership Models

7.3. Medical Drones: Partnerships and Collaborations

7.4. Analysis by Cumulative-Year wise Trend

7.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership

7.6. Analysis by Purpose of Partnership

7.7. Analysis by Type of Medical Supplies Delivered

7.8. Analysis by Type of Partner

7.9. Analysis by Geography

8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Type of Funding

8.3. Concluding Remarks

9. DRONES: USE CASES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Applications of Drones Across Various Industries

9.2.1. Aerial Photography and Videography

9.2.2. Military and Defense

9.2.3. Environmental Monitoring

9.2.4. Agriculture

9.2.5. Mining and Oil Exploration

9.2.6. Search and Rescue

9.2.7. Healthcare

9.2.8. Construction and Infrastructure

9.2.9. Logistics and Delivery

10. PROGEN MATRIX: A PROPRIETARY PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY MATRIX FOR TOMORROW'S SUCCESS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

10.3. Methodology

10.4. Assessment of Key Elements of Strategy

10.5. ProGen Matrix

10.6. Conclusion

11. MEDICAL DRONES MARKET: MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

11.3. Global Medical Drones Market, 2023-2035

11.4. Medical Drones Market: Distribution by Type of Rotors, 2023 and 2035

11.5 Medical Drones Market: Distribution by Payload Ranges, 2023 and 2035

11.6. Medical Drones Market: Distribution by Type of Medical Supplies, 2023 and 2035

11.7. Medical Drones Market: Distribution by End-users, 2023 and 2035

11.8. Medical Drones Market: Distribution by Type of Automation, 2023 and 2035

11.9. Medical Drones Market: Distribution by Company Size, 2023 and 2035

11.10. Medical Drones Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2023 and 2035

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Anonymous

13.3. ALTUS

13.3.1. Interview Transcript: Anonymous, Chief Executive Officer

13.4. Aviant

13.5. RigiTech

13.6. Sky-Drones

13.7. TechEagle

13.8. TSAW Drones

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wn5cs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment