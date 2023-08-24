New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diet Pills Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486654/?utm_source=GNW

The global diet pills market is expected to grow from $1.45 billion in 2022 to $1.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.47%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The diet pills market is expected to reach $ 2.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.11%.



The diet pills market consists of sales of xenical, qsymia, saxenda, diethylpropion, liraglutide, and phentermine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Diet pills refer to tablets or capsules intended to assist users in reducing or controlling their weight. It is used to improve metabolism, lower appetite, and break down fat.



North America was the largest region in the diet pills market in 2022. The regions covered in diet pills report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of diet pills product are prescription, over the counter, and herbal supplements.A prescription refers to a written request from a doctor for access to a drug that cannot be sold without this authorization.



Prescription diet pills are usually prescribed by the doctor as the medications can be fatal if misused or abused.The diet pills are consumed by teenagers, adults and distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores.



It is applied in appetite suppression, fat blocking, and others.



The rising problem of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the diet pill market going forward.Obesity refers to weight gain that is abnormal or excessive, usually a body mass index (BMI) greater than 30, which poses a health risk.



Obesity raises the risk of dying from the esophagus, colon, rectum, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and kidney cancers.It also encourages the occurrence of disorders, including type 2 diabetes (T2D) and cardiovascular diseases (CVD).



Obese people use diet pills as a form of medication to help them lose weight.Diet pills decrease a person’s appetite and food cravings, thus reducing weight.



For instance, according to the Obesity Medicine Association, a US-based organization that treats obesity, the prevalence of obesity in the US in adults in 2020 was estimated to be 42.4%. Moreover, according to the World Obesity Federation, a United Nations agency, around 770 million adults worldwide suffered from obesity in 2020, and is expected to rise to over one billion by 2030. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of obesity is driving the growth of the diet pill market.



The popularity of plant-based supplements is a key trend in the diet pill market.Companies operating in the diet pill market are developing plant-based diet pills to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Wellbeing Nutrition, an India-based plant-based nutrition company, launched SLOW.The formulation consists of 13 supplements and has been specifically tailored for a variety of distinct health and wellness needs, including reproductive assistance, bone health, weight loss, and everyday multivitamins and nutrition, among many others.



The SLOW technology employs continuous-release coated pellets in a capsule to ensure the human body’s timely digestion of vitamins and nutrients throughout the day. This new line is intended to meet consumer demands for increased energy, physical endurance, mental alertness, and functional health advantages for disease prevention.



In November 2022, Audax Private Equity, a US-based middle-market investment company, acquired Medi-Weightloss, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Medi-Weightloss expanded access to care for an underserved and growing patient population. Medi-Weightloss is a US-based company that provides specialized weight-loss programs for addressing obesity and other linked ailments and offers weight loss and diet pills.



The countries covered in the diet pills market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The diet pills market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides diet pills market statistics, including diet pills industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a diet pills market share, detailed diet pills market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the diet pills industry. This diet pills market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

