Autologous Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2023

The global autologous cell therapy market is expected to grow from $7.19 billion in 2022 to $8.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The autologous cell therapy market is expected to reach $16.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.06%.



The autologous cell therapy market includes revenues earned by providing services in relation to cell collection, cell processing, cell expansion, or its modification.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Autologous cell therapy refers to a type of cell therapy where a patient’s own cells are collected, processed, and then reintroduced into their own body for therapeutic purposes. It is often used in regenerative medicine to repair, replace, or restore damaged tissues or organs.



North America was the largest region in the autologous cell therapy market in 2022.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in autologous cell therapy report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of autologous cell therapy are autologous stem cell therapy and autologous cellular immunotherapies.Autologous stem cell therapy is a specific form of autologous cell therapy that utilizes stem cells derived from the patient’s body for therapeutic purposes.



The different sources include bone marrow, epidermis, mesenchymal stem cells, Hematopoietic stem cells, chondrocytes, and others, that is applied in cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular disorders, autoimmune disorders, orthopedics, wound healing, and others. It is used by hospitals and clinics, ambulatory centers, academics and research, and others.



The high prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of autologous cell therapy.Chronic disease is a condition or illness that lasts more than a year and requires ongoing medical treatment.



Autologous cell therapy offers a promising approach for treating and managing these conditions that use an individual’s cells, which are cultivated and enlarged outside the body before being reintroduced into the donor.For instance, in September 2022, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, chronic diseases affect the lives of 41 million people every year, accounting for 74% of all deaths globally.



Additionally, in January 2023, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US-based branch of the National Institutes of Health, the number of U.S. citizens above the age of 50 with chronic diseases is supposed to increase by approximately 99.5% from 71.52 million in 2020 to 142.66 million by 2050. Thus, the high prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the autologous cell therapy market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in gaining popularity in the autologous cell therapy market.Major players in the market are automating the autologous cell therapy process to bring efficiency and sustain their businesses.



For instance, in April 2022, Lonza, a Switzerland-based manufacturing company for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutrition sectors, developed the Cocoon Platform, a cutting-edge technology for manufacturing personalized cell and gene therapies.The Cocoon Platform utilizes an automated closed system, which minimizes the risk of contamination and ensures the sterility of the manufacturing process.



As a result, it dramatically improves quality, lowers labor and material costs, and enables effective scaling-up of autologous T-cell products.



In February 2020, Catalent, a US-based company engaged in advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products, acquired MaSTherCell for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Catalent is well-positioned to dominate the market with its cell and gene therapy platforms and MaSTherCell’s unique portfolio of skills, technologies, and related analytical services encompassing both autologous and allogeneic cell treatments.



MaSTherCell is a Belgium-based company engaged in gene therapy products and autologous cell therapy.



The countries covered in the autologous cell therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The autologous cell therapy market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides autologous cell therapy market statistics, including autologous cell therapy industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a autologous cell therapy market share, detailed autologous cell therapy market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the autologous cell therapy industry. This autologous cell therapy market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

