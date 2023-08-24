Global Subscription e-Commerce Platform Market 2023-2027 | CAGR of 68.44% Projected | Expansion into New Industries & Focus on Sustainability Influencing Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Subscription e-Commerce Platform Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The subscription e-commerce platform market is projected to experience remarkable growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 407.31 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is set to accelerate at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 68.44% during this period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of this market, encompassing its size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 vendors.

Market Dynamics and Drivers

Convenience and Personalization: Subscription services offer the allure of convenience and personalization, which are major drivers for the market. Customers value curated products and services tailored to their preferences.

Exclusive Access: Subscription platforms provide access to exclusive products and services, attracting customers seeking unique offerings and experiences.

Predictable Revenue: The predictable revenue model of subscription models benefits businesses, enabling them to forecast and plan more effectively.

Segmentation

The subscription e-commerce platform market is categorized into the following segments:

Type: Offline and Online

Offline and Online Application: Beauty and personal care, Food and beverages, Clothing and fashion, Entertainment, and Health and fitness

Beauty and personal care, Food and beverages, Clothing and fashion, Entertainment, and Health and fitness Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC (Asia-Pacific), South America, Middle East, and Africa

Key Trends and Growth Factors

Expansion into New Industries: Subscription models are expanding into new industries, fostering growth in the market. Niche and vertical platforms are on the rise, catering to specific customer segments.

Subscription models are expanding into new industries, fostering growth in the market. Niche and vertical platforms are on the rise, catering to specific customer segments. Sustainability and Ethical Consumption: The trend toward sustainability and ethical consumption is driving demand for subscription services that align with these values.

Leading Market Players

The report includes a robust vendor analysis to aid clients in enhancing their market position. Key vendors in the subscription e-commerce platform market include:

Adobe Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Automattic Inc.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc.

Chargebee Inc.

Cratejoy Inc.

Crystallize AS

Digiwagon Technologies

FastSpring

Paddle

Podia Labs Inc.

Recurly Inc.

Sellfy UAB

Shift4

Shopify Inc.

sticky.io

Stripe Inc.

Swell Commerce Corp.

ThriveCart

Wix.com Inc.

Future Trends and Challenges

The report also highlights upcoming trends and challenges that will impact market growth. This information aims to assist companies in strategizing and leveraging forthcoming growth opportunities.

In conclusion, the subscription e-commerce platform market is poised for significant expansion, driven by factors like convenience, personalization, exclusive access, and sustainable consumption. The market is segmented by type, application, and geographical landscape, with trends such as expansion into new industries and a focus on sustainability influencing its trajectory. Leading vendors in the market are poised to capitalize on these trends and drive growth.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/howyma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.