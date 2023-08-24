Global Blood & Plasma Components Market Trends and Analysis, 2023-2027: Inorganic Growth Strategies Drive Momentum

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blood & Plasma Components Industry Forecast 2023-2027report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Expected to experience remarkable growth from 2023 to 2027, the global blood & plasma components market is being driven by a multitude of factors. These factors include a surge in surgical procedures, increasing trauma and road accidents, and the rise in chronic conditions like cancer.

A confluence of factors, such as heightened awareness about blood donation, growing patient populations, government initiatives, research and development investments, blood donation campaigns, aging populations, robust R&D, and technological progress, contribute to market expansion. Moreover, strategic undertakings like partnerships and product launches by market players are fueling growth.

Addressing Trauma and Accidents

The prevalence of trauma and road accidents is a pivotal driver of market growth. Hemorrhage resulting from trauma often leads to blood loss that the body can't replenish swiftly enough, necessitating transfusions. The United States alone saw approximately 60,000 annual deaths due to hemorrhaging in 2018. Additionally, the rising number of road accidents increases the demand for blood or plasma transfusions to counter severe bleeding. Globally, nearly 1.5 million annual deaths were attributed to road traffic injuries in 2020, further highlighting the significance of blood and plasma components.

Combatting Bleeding Disorders and Surging Demand

The growing incidence of bleeding disorders like hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, alongside an increased number of surgeries worldwide, is fueling market expansion. These disorders are pervasive, with 195,263 hemophilia diagnoses and 80,302 von Willebrand disease diagnoses in 2019. Surgeries also contribute to blood demand, with 310 million major surgeries annually, including 50 million in the USA and 20 million in Europe. Anemia patients and those undergoing major surgeries are particularly reliant on blood transfusions.

Inorganic Growth Strategies Drive Momentum

Inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships are serving as catalysts for market expansion. Examples include the collaboration between the Blood Center of Wisconsin and SysLogic Inc. to enhance patient safety during blood collection and transfusion using RFID technology. Similarly, Invitrx Inc.'s launch of a cord blood plasma product containing plasticity-promoting proteins exemplifies the innovative spirit driving the market.

Market Segmentation

The global blood & plasma components market is segmented by products, applications, end-users, and companies. Product categories encompass packed red blood cells, platelet products, frozen plasma, and plasma-derived products like immunoglobulins, albumins, and coagulation factor concentrates. Applications span hematology, solid tumor management, and more. End-users include hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Prominent Market Players

Key industry players include CSL Limited, Grifols S.A., ADMA Biologics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., LFB S.A., and Versiti, Inc.

