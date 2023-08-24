Plastic Waste Management Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 41.58 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Plastic Waste Management Market is expected to experience steady growth over the next decade. With a current value of USD 33.86 Billion in 2022, it is projected to increase to USD 41.58 Billion by the year 2030. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Global Market is estimated to be 2.60% over the forecast period. This indicates a positive trend and potential opportunities for investors in the plastic waste management industry.



The Plastic Waste Management Market stands as a crucial sector in the global environmental landscape, focusing on the efficient management, recycling, and disposal of plastic waste materials. As the world grapples with the challenges posed by mounting plastic pollution, this market has emerged as a pivotal player in combating the environmental impacts of plastic waste. The driving factors of this market include the escalating awareness of plastic's detrimental effects on ecosystems, coupled with stringent regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste generation.

Top Report Findings:

The global plastic waste management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.60 % from 2023 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to its significant plastic production and lax waste management regulations.

Recycling and recovery methods account for the largest share in the plastic waste management market.



Top Companies in The Global Plastic Waste Management Market

Veolia Environnement (France)

Suez (France)

Waste Management Inc. (US)

Republic Services (US)

Waste Connections Inc (Canada)

Clean Harbors (US)

Biffa (UK)

Covanta Holding Corporation (US)

Stericycle (US)

Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Plastic Waste Management Market Dynamics:

The dynamics of the Plastic Waste Management Market are shaped by a complex interplay of environmental concerns, regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and consumer behaviors. The increasing recognition of the hazardous consequences of plastic waste on marine life, wildlife, and human health has propelled governments, industries, and communities to address plastic waste management with urgency. Companies operating in this market are innovating strategies for efficient collection, sorting, recycling, and upcycling of plastic waste, fostering a circular economy model.

Top Trends in Global Plastic Waste Management Market:

Circular Economy Initiatives: Companies are focusing on circular economy principles, emphasizing recycling, upcycling, and repurposing of plastics to minimize their environmental footprint. Technological Innovations: Advanced technologies like AI, robotics, and IoT are being harnessed to optimize waste collection, sorting, and processing, enhancing efficiency. Bioplastics Development: The surge in research and investment in bioplastics offers a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.



Global Plastic Waste Management Market Segmentation

By Service

Collection & Transportation

Recycling

Incineration

Landfills

By Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Polystyrene (PS) Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET)

Others

By Source

Commercial & Institutional

Residential

Industrial

Others

By Application

Packaging

Building & Construction

Textile & Clothing

Automotive

Furniture

Others

Challenges:

Rising Collection Costs: Efficient waste collection remains a challenge, especially in densely populated urban areas, impacting the feasibility of recycling initiatives.

Complex Recycling Process: The diverse types of plastics and the need for meticulous sorting hinder streamlined recycling processes, often leading to contamination and reduced recycling rates.

Limited Consumer Awareness: Many consumers are unaware of proper disposal methods and the environmental consequences, hindering waste segregation efforts.

Opportunities:

Innovative Business Models: Entrepreneurs can explore novel business models that combine environmental stewardship with profit, fostering sustainable ventures.

Consumer Education: Educating consumers about plastic waste's impact and their role in proper disposal could significantly improve recycling rates.

Recent Development

In July 2023 , Veolia opened a new plastic recycling plant in France. The plant has a capacity of 100,000 tons of plastic per year and will help to recycle plastic waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or incinerators.

, Veolia opened a new plastic recycling plant in France. The plant has a capacity of 100,000 tons of plastic per year and will help to recycle plastic waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or incinerators. In June 2023 , Waste Management announced a new partnership with Loop. Loop is a company that provides reusable packaging for food and other products. The partnership will make Loop's products available to Waste Management customers.

, Waste Management announced a new partnership with Loop. Loop is a company that provides reusable packaging for food and other products. The partnership will make Loop's products available to Waste Management customers. In May 2023 , Coca-Cola announced a new goal to collect and recycle 100% of its plastic bottles by 2030. The company is investing in new recycling infrastructure and is working to make its bottles more recyclable.

, Coca-Cola announced a new goal to collect and recycle 100% of its plastic bottles by 2030. The company is investing in new recycling infrastructure and is working to make its bottles more recyclable. In April 2023, PepsiCo announced a new goal to reduce its virgin plastic use by 35% by 2030. The company is also investing in recycled content and is working to make its packaging more recyclable.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much plastic waste is generated globally annually, and what is the projected growth rate?

What are the primary drivers compelling industries to adopt sustainable plastic waste management practices?

Which regions are the largest contributors to plastic waste, and why?

What role do technological advancements play in enhancing plastic waste management processes?

How are governments and regulatory bodies influencing plastic waste management strategies?

What is the economic potential of the plastic recycling sector in the coming years?

How do bioplastics contribute to mitigating the plastic waste crisis?

What are the key challenges impeding efficient plastic waste collection and recycling?

Regional Analysis:

In North America, the Plastic Waste Management Market is characterized by stringent environmental regulations, robust recycling infrastructure, and increasing public awareness regarding plastic pollution. The region's emphasis on sustainable practices has propelled the adoption of advanced recycling technologies, such as chemical recycling. Additionally, collaborations between government bodies and private enterprises have paved the way for innovative solutions, while consumer demand for eco-friendly products continues to drive the market forward. As North America champions the cause of responsible plastic waste management, it sets a precedent for global efforts to combat plastic pollution.

