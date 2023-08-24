New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Assays Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486647/?utm_source=GNW

, NEOGEN Corporation, Biomerieux SA, AAT Bioquest Inc., MBL International Corporation, Charm Sciences Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., and Cayman Chemical Company.



The global adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market is expected to grow from $1.59 billion in 2022 to $1.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market is expected to reach $2.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%.



The adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing testing services related to colorimetric and fluorescent assays.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market also includes sales of luminometer, and chemiluminescent which are used in adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assay services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays are analytical procedures for determining the concentrations of ATP in biological materials.ATP is an energy-carrying molecule found in all living creatures’ cells that extracts chemical energy from the breakdown of food molecules and uses it to power other cellular operations.



This assay monitors cellular energy state and function and is an essential tool in research, diagnostics, and medication discovery.



North America was the largest region in the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays are luminometric ATP assays, enzymatic ATP assays, bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (BRET) ATP assays, cell-based ATP assays, and others.Luminometric ATP assays refer to a type of ATP assay that utilize the principle of bioluminescence to measure the levels of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) in a sample and it is commonly used in research, drug discovery, and biomedical applications to assess cellular energy status, measure enzymatic activity, evaluate cell viability, and screen for ATP-modulating compounds.



Major components are consumables and accessories, and instruments that are applied in drug discovery and development, clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, food safety and quality testing, and others. It is used in various end-users such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, food and beverage industry, hospitals and diagnostics laboratories, and academic and research institutions.



The increasing frequency of cancer, chronic, and infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assay market going forward.Cancer is characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, which can invade and damage surrounding tissues and potentially spread to other body parts.



Chronic diseases are stable conditions that typically progress slowly and persist over an extended period.Infectious diseases are those caused by pathogenic microorganisms that can be spread from person to person, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites.



ATP assays provide a valuable tool in the diagnostics of these diseases by assessing cellular viability, detecting microbial contamination, evaluating treatment efficacy, and monitoring metabolic and mitochondrial dysfunction. For instance, in October 2022, World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized health agency of the United Nations, roughly 10.6 million people were ill with tuberculosis (TB) in 2021, a 4.5% increase over 2020, where 1.6 million people died from TB (including 187 000 HIV positive people). Moreover, in 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based international organization working for the diabetic community, approximately 537 million adults have diabetes, predicted to grow to 783 million by 2045. Therefore, the increasing frequency of cancer, chronic, and infectious diseases propels the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assay market.



The development of novel assays is a trend gaining popularity in the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assay market.Major companies in the ATP assay market are introducing innovative products such as SensiLux kits to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, BC Aplicaciones, a Spain-based biotechnology company, launched the SensiLux kit, a testing kit for detecting microbial ATP in a sample.The product is unique as it employs bioluminescence to detect the presence of microbial ATP in a pre-incubated sample.



It’s useful for things like food safety testing and contamination testing.It also offers ATP kits with powerful multi-injector automatic luminometers, proprietary control software, and future robot-based sample automation to give customers fully customized solutions.



A programming and computer systems department designed and developed unique software to regulate robot and luminometer operations.



In October 2021, Abcam plc, a UK-based biotechnology company, acquired BioVision Inc for $340 million.The acquisition helped Abcam to scale up its capabilities and expand its cellular assay portfolio in oncology, immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and epigenetics and to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Biovision is a US-based manufacturer and developer of ATP (Adenosine triphosphate) assays and test kits.



The countries covered in the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market statistics, including adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market share, detailed adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays industry. This adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486647/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________