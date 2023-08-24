LGI Homes Opens New Community in the Bakersfield Market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of its third community in the Bakersfield, California market, Harvest Grove. This new community is in a premier location and offers a variety of single-family homes outfitted with incredible, included upgrades.



Ideally located off I-5 and SH-99, Harvest Grove places homebuyers near it all. Enjoy an exceptional community situated only ten minutes from all the exciting attractions, major employers, incredible dining and shopping opportunities that Southwest Bakersfield has to offer. This community has a large community park with two children’s playgrounds, picnic areas with barbecue grills and gorgeous open green space. Additionally, just minutes from the community are over 20 local parks where homeowners can enjoy a day of fishing, swimming, picnicking, playing and more.

LGI Homes is offering a collection of five, move-in ready floor plans for buyers to choose from at Harvest Grove. Ranging in size from 1,106 square feet to over 2,400 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms, new homes in this community have been designed to offer spacious layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, covered outdoor areas and more. Every new home at Harvest Grove will come with the designer features and stylish interior upgrades found in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. A full suite of stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, including the refrigerator, sparkling granite countertops, modern wood cabinetry with crown molding and luxury vinyl-plank flooring are just a sampling of the remarkable upgrades included in every new home. Additionally, homebuyers will appreciate the energy-efficient features built into every new home at Harvest Grove such as ENERGY STAR lighting, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, and a programmable thermostat.

New homes at Harvest Grove are priced from the $360s with quick move-in opportunities available. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 485-0577 ext 596 or visit LGIHomes.com/HarvestGrove.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab9c8ee1-87b0-4338-a6c1-ae0bd819c9f4