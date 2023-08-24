New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Uterine Fibroids Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486646/?utm_source=GNW

, Olympus Corporation, Myovant Sciences GmbH, Insightec Ltd., Hologic Inc., Obseva SA, Eli Lilly and Company, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited.



The global uterine fibroids treatment market is expected to grow from $3.33 billion in 2022 to $3.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The uterine fibroids treatment market is expected to reach $5.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The uterine fibroids treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing medical, surgical, and radiologically guided therapies available as treatments for uterine fibroids.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Uterine fibroids treatment refers to treatment procedures related to uterine fibroids. Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in the uterus and can cause symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and pressure on the bladder or bowel.



North America was the largest region in the uterine fibroids treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the uterine fibroids treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of uterine fibroids treatment include subserosal fibroids, intramural fibroids, submucosal fibroids, and pedunculated fibroids.Subserosal fibroids refer to a benign development on the outer uterine wall also called a pedunculated fibroid which is directly connected to the uterus.



It consists of various treatment types such as hormone therapy, androgens, gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonists, uterine artery embolization, myomectomy, and hysterectomy for use in end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The high prevalence of uterine fibroids among women is expected to propel the growth of the uterine fibroids treatment market going forward.Uterine fibroids refer to non-cancerous growths that develop in the uterus and can cause symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and pressure on the bladder or bowel.



Uterine fibroids treatment treats fibroids by blocking the production of estrogen and progesterone and stopping menstruation and improving anemia.For instance, in November 2022, according to a report published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, a US-based organization, and branch of the National Institutes of Health, the approximate incidence of uterine fibroids occurs between 40 and 60% among women under the age of 35 and between 70- 80% among women over the age of 50.



Therefore, the high prevalence of uterine fibroids among women worldwide is driving the growth of the uterine fibroids treatment market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the uterine fibroid treatment market.Companies operating in the uterine fibroid treatment market are adopting innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, Myovant Sciences, a Switzerland-based healthcare company, and Pfizer, a US-based multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, received FDA approval for MYFEMBREE® (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg). This is the first once-daily treatment with a maximum 24-month treatment duration for the control of severe monthly bleeding brought on by uterine fibroids in premenopausal women.



In January 2022, Hologic Inc., a US-based medical technology company acquired Acessa Health for $80 million. With this acquisition, Hologic’s presence in the gynecological surgical space is expected to strengthen with its access to Acessa Health’s Acessa ProVu system. Acessa Health is a US-based biotechnology company that develops minimally invasive, uterine-sparing devices intended to treat women who suffer from symptomatic fibroid.



The countries covered in the uterine fibroids treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The uterine fibroid treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides uterine fibroid treatment market statistics, including uterine fibroid treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a uterine fibroid treatment market share, detailed uterine fibroid treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities.

