Acupuncture Needles: Global Market Trends and Opportunities to 2027

The global acupuncture needles market is poised for steady growth in the forecast period from 2023 to 2027. The surge in chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity, often attributed to unhealthy lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking, propels this growth. With diabetes affecting 11.3% of the US population (around 37.3 million people), acupuncture emerges as a valuable treatment option for pain stemming from these chronic ailments. Moreover, acupuncture therapies typically exhibit minimal complications or side effects, which bodes well for its demand and the overall market.

Pain Alleviation and Beyond

The prevalence of various chronic diseases, musculoskeletal issues, lower back pain, and more has driven demand for acupuncture techniques and, in turn, acupuncture needles. A rising tide of conditions like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia fuels this demand further. Around 59 million people in the US are diagnosed with arthritis, emphasizing the market's potential. Beyond this, acupuncture also effectively addresses gynecological pain, such as period pain, offering a holistic pain-relief solution.

Aging Population Spurs Demand

The expanding geriatric population, more prone to injuries and pain due to diverse diseases, is anticipated to catalyze the global acupuncture needles market. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs projects a rise in individuals aged 65 and above, from 702.9 million in 2019 to 1.54 billion by 2050. This segment's vulnerability to pain triggers the demand for pain-alleviating techniques like acupuncture, bolstering the market's prospects.

Navigating the Market Landscape

The global acupuncture needles market is characterized by product, material, application, end-use, and region-based segmentation. Products divide into disposable and reusable needles. The needles are crafted from materials like stainless steel, gold, silver, and others. Applications span arthritis, back pain, neck/muscle pain, headaches and migraines, and more. End-use categories encompass hospitals and clinics, wellness centers, and others. Regionally, Europe holds the largest share, with North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa following suit. The United States, the global acupuncture needles leader in 2021, invested USD 20.77 billion in the Alternative Medicine Industry.

Leading Players and Future Outlook

Market players include Seirin Corporation, Empecs Medical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd., AcuMedic Ltd., Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd., AcuSupply Inc., and more. As the wellness trend gains traction and people embrace alternative treatments, the global acupuncture needles market is poised for transformative growth.

Navigating the Report

This comprehensive report dissects the global acupuncture needles market across product categories (disposable and reusable needles), materials (stainless steel, gold, silver, others), applications (arthritis, back pain, neck/muscle pain, headaches and migraines, others), end-use sectors (hospitals and clinics, wellness centers, others), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa). It shines a spotlight on the dominant United States market and provides insight into the major players driving the industry's progress. With wellness becoming a cornerstone of contemporary lifestyles, the global acupuncture needles market promises an impactful journey ahead.

