Small-Scale Bioreactors Global Market Report 2023

The global small scale bioreactors market is expected to grow from $1.66 billion in 2022 to $1.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The small scale bioreactors market is expected to reach $3.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.



The small-scale bioreactors market consists of the sales of shake flasks, microtiter plates, benchtop bioreactors, bioreactor vessels, gas supply systems, fixed bed bioreactors, fluidized bed bioreactors, photo-bioreactors, single-use bioreactors (SUBs), perfusion bioreactors, hollow fiber bioreactors, spinner flasks, rotary drum bioreactors, and plug-flow bioreactors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Small-scale bioreactors, also known as laboratory-scale or pilot-scale vessels, refer to the process development and optimization that are used for conducting biological experiments, cultivating microorganisms, cells, or tissues, and studying biological processes under controlled conditions. These bioreactors are designed to mimic and simulate the environment necessary for the growth and metabolism of biological cultures.



North America was the largest region in the small-scale bioreactors market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in small-scale bioreactors report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in small-scale bioreactors are reusable bioreactors and single-use bioreactors.Reusable bioreactors refer to bioprocessing systems that can be sterilized and reused for multiple batches of cell culture or fermentation.



It generates capacities of 5 ML–100 ML, 100 ML–250 ML, 250 ML–500 ML, 500 ML–1 L, 1L–3 L, and 3L–5 L. It uses various molecules such as monoclonal antibodies, stem cells, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and gene therapy, and are used by various end-users such as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and academic and research institutes.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the small-scale bioreactors market going forward.A chronic disease is a form of illness that lasts three months or more and can deteriorate with time.



Small-scale bioreactors are crucial for the development and optimization of processes; therefore, they are primarily used in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research and help treat various chronic diseases. For instance, in January 2023, according to a report issued by the National Library of Medicine, a US-based federal agency, the number of people in the USA aged 50 and older who have at least one chronic condition would increase by 99.5%, from 71.52 million in 2020 to 142.66 million by 2050. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the small-scale bioreactors market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the small-scale bioreactors market.Major companies operating in the small-scale bioreactors market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, Froilabo, a France-based company specializing in manufacturing laboratory equipment, launched its new range of fully automated lab-scale bioreactors.This innovative product is designed for a variety of applications, including cell culture research and development, bioprocessing, fermentation, and wastewater treatment.



It’s available in various sizes, from 1 liter to 100 liters, and is more efficient, easier to use, and more flexible.The bioprocess controller is straightforward and easy to use, allowing for high process oversight and control.



This novel magnetically connected mixer avoids the potential of contamination within the vessel.



In December 2022, Merck KGaA., a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Erbi Biosystems Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Merck KGAA aims to expand its portfolio of small-scale bioreactors, strengthen its position in the cell culture research and development market, and meet the growing demand for cell culture products and services. Erbi Biosystems Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company specializing in developing and manufacturing innovative small-scale bioreactor systems for cell culture applications.



The countries covered in the small-scale bioreactors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



