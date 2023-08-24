New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486641/?utm_source=GNW

, Karuna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Anven AlzDx Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Elsevier BV, Eurofins Discover X Corporation, Merck KGaA, Novus Biologicals LLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Novatein Biosciences Inc., and Alomone Labs Ltd.



The global muscarinic acetylcholine receptor market is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2022 to $1.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The muscarinic acetylcholine receptor market is expected to reach $2.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.



The muscarinic acetylcholine receptors market consists of sales of extracellular N-terminal segment, transmembrane domains (TM1-TM7), intracellular loops (IL1-IL3), intracellular C-terminal segment.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Muscarinic acetylcholine receptors (mAChRs) are a class of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) that are activated by the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. They are widely distributed throughout the body and play a crucial role in various physiological processes, particularly in the central and peripheral nervous systems.



North America was the largest region in the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in muscarinic acetylcholine receptors report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of muscarinic acetylcholine receptors are M1, M4, M5, and others.The M1 type of muscarinic acetylcholine receptor is one of the five subtypes of muscarinic receptors, which are G protein-coupled receptors involved in mediating the effects of acetylcholine in the body.



They are available through various distribution channels, such as hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and specialty centers. They are used in various applications such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, alzheimer’s disease, memory impairment, psychiatric disorders, and others.



The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor market going forward.Neurological disorders are medical conditions that affect the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves.



Muscarinic acetylcholine receptors (mAChR) are critical in regulating complex behaviors, including cognition, locomotion, and reward, making them suitable therapeutic targets for treating various neurological illnesses.For instance, in September 2021, according to evidence submitted by The Neurological Alliance (CBP0062), the number of persons waiting to begin neurology therapy in June 2021 increased from 134,245 in May 2021 to 140,482.



Additionally, in January 2022, according to the American Heart Association, a US-based nonprofit organization that supports medical research, the number of persons affected by Alzheimer’s disease and associated dementias in the United States is expected to rise to 9.3 million by 2060. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the growth of the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor market.



An increase in research and development activities is a key trend gaining popularity in the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor market.Companies operating in the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor market are adopting new development activities to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Merck, a German-based science and technology company, researchers led by Wenping Li (Science Translational Medicine) described MK-6884.This small carbon-11-labeled molecule detects the M4 subtype of muscarinic cholinergic receptors.



MK-6884 allows researchers to measure cholinergic drug efficacy and the neuropathological loss of acetylcholine receptors in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other diseases.



In May 2020, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based company engaged in biopharmaceuticals, collaborated with Vanderbilt University to concentrate on M1 receptor-positive allosteric modulators (PAMs). With this collaboration, both will develop and commercialize novel drug candidates targeting the muscarinic M1 receptor to treat a range of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The partnership will concentrate on PAMs for the M1 receptor. Vanderbilt University Medical Center is a US-based healthcare institution specializing in patient care, medical research, and medical education.



The countries covered in the muscarinic acetylcholine receptors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The muscarinic acetylcholine receptors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides muscarinic acetylcholine receptors market statistics, including muscarinic acetylcholine receptors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a muscarinic acetylcholine receptors market share, detailed muscarinic acetylcholine receptors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the muscarinic acetylcholine receptors industry. This muscarinic acetylcholine receptors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486641/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________