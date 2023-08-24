New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "mTOR Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486640/?utm_source=GNW

The global mTOR inhibitors market is expected to grow from $6.70 billion in 2022 to $7.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The mTOR inhibitors market is expected to reach $8.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.38%.



The mTOR inhibitor market consists of sales of branded and generic mTOR inhibitor tablets and capsules.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



mTOR inhibitors refer to a class of drugs that inhibits the mTOR (mammalian/mechanistic target of rapamycin) protein, which aids in regulating cell division. The activity of mTOR is to stop the proliferation of cancer cells and prevent the development of new cells required for tumor growth.



North America was the largest region in the mTOR inhibitors market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the mTOR inhibitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of mTOR inhibitors are rapamune, afinitor, torise, zortress, and others.Rapamune refers to a medication that prevents the body from rejecting bone marrow and organ transplants.



Rapamune is an mTOR inhibitor prescribed to treat patients with lymphangioleiomyomatosis.The mTOR inhibitors are used for various indications such as oncology, immunosuppressant, organ transplantation, and others that are administered orally and intravenously.



The mTOR inhibitors are used for tumor treatment, kidney transplants, and others and are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The rise in the prevalence of kidney diseases is expected to propel the growth of the mTOR inhibitors market going forward. Kidney disease refers to a condition that causes the organs to gradually deteriorate and lose their ability to function. mTOR inhibitors are used in the treatment of various kidney illnesses. Immunosuppressive treatments, including mTOR inhibitors such as sirolimus and everolimus are used to prevent renal allograft rejection. As the prevalence of kidney diseases continues to rise globally, the demand for mTOR inhibitors is increasing. For instance, in April 2022, according to the International Society of Nephrology, a US-based global professional association, there are 843.6 million people worldwide who are affected by stages 1 to 5 of kidney diseases. Over 800 million people globally or 10% of the overall population suffer from chronic renal disease, a degenerative ailment. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of kidney diseases will propel the growth of the mTOR inhibitors market.



Partnership and collaboration are the key trends gaining popularity in the mTOR inhibitors market.Companies are partnering to gain a lead in the mTOR inhibitors market.



For instance, in October 2022, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a US-based clinical-stage targeted oncology company collaborated with Aadi Bioscience, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This collaboration aims to leverage the combination of the two drugs to potentially offer enhanced advantages for patients with KRAS G12C mutant NSCLC and other types of cancers. Aadi Bioscience, Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company in the commercial stage, dedicated to developing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers. Their goal is to provide treatments to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Additionally, in February 2022, Cambrian Biopharma, a US-based longevity biotech company with multiple assets, signed a licensing agreement with Novartis for an undisclosed amount. The purpose of this agreement is to progress a set of innovative and specific compounds developed and characterized by Novartis. These compounds have been specifically designed to target the mechanistic target of the rapamycin (mTOR) pathway. Novartis is a Switzerland-based company that researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products, specializing in oncology and other rare diseases.



In February 2020, Cerecor Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired Aevi Genomic Medicine for approximately $15.6 million. This acquisition accelerated Cerecor ’s transition into a research and development that is focused on creating novel drugs for patients with rare diseases who have unmet medical needs, especially children. Cerecor’s pipeline now includes six clinical-stage assets, including CERC-006 (formerly AEVI-006), a potent, orally available mTORC1/2 inhibitor for complex lymphatic malformations. Aevi Genomic Medicine is a US-based biotechnology company that focuses on translating genetic discoveries into novel therapies.



The mTOR inhibitors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mTOR inhibitors market statistics, including the mTOR inhibitors industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with an mTOR inhibitors market share, detailed mTOR inhibitors market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mTOR inhibitors industry. This mTOR inhibitors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

