New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486639/?utm_source=GNW

, Debiopharm International S.A., The Medicines Company, AbbVie Inc., Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics Plc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Absynth Biologics, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, and AstraZeneca PLC.



The global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market is expected to grow from $2.15 billion in 2022 to $2.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market is expected to reach $2.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drug market consists of sales of vancomycin, daptomycin, linezolid, ceftaroline, tedizolid, and clindamycin.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs refer to a group of drugs used to treat infections caused by the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus that are resistant to methicillin and other common antibiotics.These drugs are specifically chosen to target and kill MRSA bacteria or inhibit their growth.



MRSA is a source of staph infections that is challenging to treat due to antibiotic resistance.



North America was the largest region in the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs are lipopeptides, oxazolidinones, cephalosporins, tetracyclines, folate antagonists, lipoglycopeptides, and others.Lipopeptides are a class of antibiotics that contain both lipid and peptide components and exhibit therapeutic intervention by disrupting the bacterial cell membrane, leading to membrane depolarization and inhibition of cell wall synthesis.



Various types of indications include skin infections, bone and joint infections, bacteremia, and animal infections.The several types of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) involved are hospital-acquired (HA-MRSA) and community-acquired (CA-MRSA).



These drugs are administered by oral and parenteral routes of administration and are used by various end users, such as hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes, and others.



The increase in the prevalence of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections is expected to propel the growth of the methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus drugs market going forward.A methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection is caused by Staphylococcus bacteria that is resistant to some antibiotics used for treating ordinary staph infections.



MRSA infections must be treated with drugs that destroy and inhibit the growth of MRSA bacteria in humans and animals.For instance, in November 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based health agency under the Department of Health and Human Services, hospital-acquired methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections increased by 14% from 2020 to 2021.



Further, in December 2022, according to a report by Statens Serum Institute, a Denmark-based sector research institute on MRSA - disease prevalence, in 2021, the number of community-acquired infections with recorded contact with a hospital or the nursing sector in the previous six months was 181, up from 159 in 2020. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections is driving the growth of the methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus drug market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drug market.Major companies involved in the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) drug market are focused on innovating new products to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Melinta Therapeutics LLC, a US-based biopharmaceutical firm, announced the FDA approval of Kimyrsa (oritavancin), indicated for the treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) caused by susceptible isolates of designated gram-positive microorganisms, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Kimyra is the first oritavancin one-hour infusion product prepared from one 1,200 mg vial and is compatible with both 0.9% sodium chloride injection (NS) and 5% dextrose in sterile water (D5W). The drug acts by inhibiting transpeptidation, inhibiting transglycosylation, and disrupting cell membrane integrity.



In January 2020, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based multinational pharmaceutical corporation focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, acquired The Medicines Company for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Novartis receives access to The Medicines Company’s portfolio, which includes the investigational cholesterol-lowering drug inclisiran, which may be a first-in-class treatment.



The Medicines Company is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing therapies for critical care patients, including MRSA infections.



The countries covered in the methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market statistics, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market share, detailed methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs industry. This methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486639/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________