Herpangina Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The global herpangina treatment market is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2022 to $1.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The herpangina treatment market is expected to reach $2.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The herpangina treatment market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing medical services such as symptomatic relief, hydration, soft diet, and oral hygiene.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Herpangina treatment refers to a treatment of viral illness that usually affects youngsters, creating painful sores or ulcers on the tonsils and back of the throat. The treatment is used for managing symptoms and supporting the body’s natural healing process, as herpangina is a viral infection that typically resolves on its own without specific antiviral medications.



North America was the largest region in the herpangina treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in herpangina treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of herpangina treatment are topical anesthetics, ibuprofen or acetaminophen, and others.Topical anesthetics are a form of local anesthesia that is applied to the skin’s surface or mucous membrane to temporarily numb the region.



They are caused by viruses such as coxsackie virus a, coxsackie virus b, enterovirus 71, and echovirus, with various symptoms such as high fever, sore throat, blisters or ulcers in the throat and mouth, difficulty swallowing, loss of appetite, headache, neck pain, and swollen lymph glands. They are used by various end-users, such as hospitals, home care, specialty clinics, and others.



The rise in prevalence of the herpangina is expected to propel the growth of the herpangina treatment market going forward.Herpangina is a viral illness that usually affects youngsters, creating painful sores or ulcers on the tonsils and back of the throat caused by coxsackievirus and enteroviruses.



Herpangina therapy helps to reduce the severity of herpangina symptoms such as blisters, high fever, discomfort in the mouth or throat, drooling, and loss of appetite. For instance, in September 2022, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library operated by the federal government stated that in China, the incidence of Coxsackievirus (Cox A16) cases increased to 1.09 cases (1/100,000) in 2021 compared to 2020. Further, the incidence of other enterovirus cases increased to 4.73 cases (1/100,000) in 2021 from 4.46 cases (1/100,000) in 2020. Therefore, the increasing incidence of herpangina is driving the growth of the herpangina treatment market.



Development of treatments for herpangina diseases such as aphthous stomatitis is a key trend gaining popularity in the herpangina treatment market.Major companies operating in herpangina treatment are developing therapies for relieving pain for people suffering from recurrent mouth ulcers.



For instance, in September 2022, Mucocort, a Sweden-based healthcare company that develops oral patches, signed a deal with Aurena Laboratories AB, a Sweden-based medical technology company, and created a unique self-absorbing pain relief patch. This unique patch treatment helps people suffering from recurrent mouth ulcers and aphthous stomatitis to relieve their pain and speeds up the natural healing process of the aphthous ulcer.



An increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the herpangina treatment market going forward.Health expenditure refers to all costs for providing health services, nutrition activities, family planning activities, and emergency aid designated for health.



The increased healthcare spending can aid in treating herpangina by expanding the availability of trained healthcare experts and resources. For instance, in February 2023, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a US-based federal agency, the National Health Expenditure (NHE) increased by 2.7% to $4.3 trillion in 2021 or $12,914 per person. Furthermore, National Health Expenditures (NHE) are expected to rise by 5.1 percent yearly, resulting in a 19.6 percent share of GDP in 2030. Therefore, an increase in healthcare expenditure is driving the growth of the herpangina treatment market.



The countries covered in the herpangina treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The herpangina treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides herpangina treatment market statistics, including herpangina treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a herpangina treatment market share, detailed herpangina treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the herpangina treatment industry. This herpangina treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

