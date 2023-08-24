By 2030, Demand for Pest Control Market Will Surpass $33.3 Billion at 8.60% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, The Global Pest Control Market is projected to reach a value of USD 33.3 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.60% from 2023 to 2030. The global Pest Control Industry is valued at USD 22.9 Billion in 2022.



The Pest Control Market, much like the pests it combats, has adapted and evolved over time. Today, the market embraces a tailored approach, recognizing that effective pest control requires a deep understanding of the specific pest species, their behaviors, and the environments they thrive in. This shift towards targeted strategies has not only amplified the efficiency of pest control measures but has also minimized the need for excessive pesticide usage, aligning the industry with environmentally conscious practices.

The advent of technology has also revolutionized the way pest control is approached. Innovations such as remote monitoring, digital data analysis, and precision application methods have elevated the industry's capabilities. These technological advancements not only enhance the accuracy of pest detection and treatment but also contribute to reducing the ecological footprint of pest control practices. The integration of technology has propelled the market into a new era of efficiency and sustainability.

Top Report Findings

The North American market is the largest market for pest control, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The organic pest control market is growing at a faster rate than the conventional pest control market, due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly pest control solutions.

The largest segment of the pest control market in 2022 was the insects segment, with a market share of 62.9%.

The rodents segment, with a market share of 18.6%.

Top Companies in Global Pest Control Market

Bayer CropScience (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bell Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Anticimex (Sweden)

Ecolab Inc. (U.S.)

Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Corteva Agriscience (U.S.)

Rentokil Initial PLC (UK)

Rollins Inc. (U.S.)

The Terminix International Company (U.S.)

RATSENSE (Singapore)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

ADAMA (Israel)

PelGar International (UK)



And More…..

Pest Control Market Driving Factors

The rising awareness among individuals and communities about the health and hygiene risks posed by pests has been a pivotal driver. Homeowners and businesses alike are recognizing the potential hazards that pests can bring – from food contamination to the spread of diseases. This heightened consciousness propels the demand for effective pest control solutions, fostering the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the rapid pace of urbanization and the expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial spaces have significantly contributed to the flourishing pest control industry. As cities expand and new constructions emerge, pests find new habitats to thrive in, increasing the potential for infestations. This, in turn, necessitates the expertise of pest control services, driving market growth.

Top Trends in Pest Control Market

One of the key trends making waves in the pest control market is the adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies. Traditional methods of pest control often relied heavily on chemical pesticides, raising concerns about their impact on human health and the environment. However, IPM takes a holistic approach, combining various techniques such as biological controls, habitat modification, and targeted pesticide use. This trend aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions that minimize the collateral damage often associated with conventional approaches.

The infusion of technology into pest control is another trend that's gaining momentum. The rise of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) has given birth to innovative pest monitoring systems. These systems utilize sensors and data analytics to provide real-time insights into pest activity. By accurately pinpointing infestations and allowing for precise intervention, technology is revolutionizing how pest control professionals operate. Drones equipped with infrared cameras, for instance, are being employed to survey large areas, identifying pest hotspots that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Global Pest Control Market Segmentation

By Control Method

Chemical

Biological

Mechanical

Others

By Pest Type

Insects

Termites

Rodents

Others

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Residential

Agriculture



Pest Control Market Segment & Revenue Share (2022)

Segment Market Share (2022) Insects 62.9% Rodents 18.6% Termites 7.9% Birds 3.2% Other 7.4%



Challenges:

One of the foremost challenges faced by the pest control market revolves around regulatory compliance. As governments worldwide tighten regulations to mitigate the potential risks associated with chemical pesticides, companies within the industry must navigate an intricate web of rules and protocols. Adapting to these regulations often demands significant investments in research and development to formulate products that are both effective and compliant. Balancing the need for pest control efficacy with the requirement for eco-friendly formulations is a delicate dance that the industry must perfect.

The alarming issue of pest resistance poses another substantial obstacle. Prolonged exposure to specific pest control methods can lead to the development of resistance among target pests. This phenomenon has the potential to render once-effective treatments useless, undermining years of progress. Addressing resistance necessitates constant innovation, with a focus on developing new modes of action and rotating chemical classes strategically. This ever-evolving battle against adaptive pests calls for robust research and a proactive approach.

Opportunities

One of the most prominent opportunities lies in the realm of eco-friendly and sustainable pest control methods. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of traditional pest control approaches, there's a growing demand for solutions that strike a balance between effective pest management and ecological responsibility. Companies that invest in research and development to formulate biologically-based pesticides, implement integrated pest management strategies, and leverage cutting-edge technologies stand to gain a competitive edge in this burgeoning segment.

Innovative technologies, driven by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, offer a multitude of prospects within the pest control sector. The integration of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to revolutionize how pest control is executed. Smart monitoring systems can provide real-time insights into pest activities, allowing for timely interventions and more efficient resource allocation. Drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras can quickly identify pest hotspots in large agricultural fields, enhancing precision and reducing the need for excessive pesticide application.

Recent Development

June 2023: Rentokil Initial plc. acquired Terminix Australia, a leading pest control company in Australia. This acquisition will help Rentokil Initial to expand its market share in Australia and strengthen its position as a leading pest control company globally.

Key Questions Answered in Pest Control Market Report

What is the current size and projected growth of the global pest control market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the pest control industry?

What are the different types of pest control methods and their applications?

What is the competitive landscape of the pest control market?

How are environmental concerns and sustainability impacting pest control practices?

What role do regulations and compliance play in the pest control market?

How are technological advancements shaping the pest control industry?

What are the challenges faced by the pest control industry?

What are the regional trends in the pest control market?



Regional Analysis

The North America region has witnessed significant developments and trends within the pest control market, reflecting the diverse challenges and opportunities that define this expansive territory. With a blend of urban landscapes, vast agricultural sectors, and unique ecological factors, pest control in North America presents a complex tapestry that demands tailored strategies and innovative approaches.

In recent years, the push for more sustainable and environmentally friendly pest control methods has gained substantial traction in North America. With heightened awareness of the potential adverse effects of chemical pesticides on ecosystems and human health, there's a growing demand for eco-conscious solutions. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) has emerged as a cornerstone approach, integrating various techniques such as biological controls, habitat modification, and targeted pesticide use. This holistic strategy aligns with the region's commitment to sustainability and responsible environmental practices.

The prevalence of invasive species in North America has catalyzed the need for vigilant pest control measures. Invasive pests, whether in agricultural fields or urban environments, can wreak havoc on ecosystems and economies. The region's diverse geography and climate make it susceptible to a range of invasive species that can disrupt delicate ecosystems and threaten native species. This has led to heightened research efforts and the development of innovative pest control strategies specifically designed to mitigate the impact of these intruders.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 22.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 33.3 Billion CAGR 5.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Bayer CropScience, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Bell Laboratories Inc, Corteva Agriscience, Rentokil Initial PLC, Anticimex, Ecolab Inc., Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Rollins Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pest-control-market-0812/customization-request



