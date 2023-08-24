North America Enteral Nutrition Market Size to Hit US$ 5,873.8 Mn, Globally, by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% Says, Market Data Library

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enteral Nutrition refers to the delivery of nutrition through feeding tubes and the intake of dietary food for medical purposes. The feeding tube is inserted through the nose or directly into the stomach. Furthermore, this includes a normal diet, the use of liquid or powdered supplements, and tube feeding. There are various equipment which are used for Enteral Nutrition feeding such as tubes, pumps, and other pipes that helps in the flow of fluid directly from the nose to the gastrointestinal tract. Enteral nutrition is required for individuals who suffer from cancer, malnutrition and other complications. The Enteral Nutrition Market includes a surge in the aged population and a rise in malnutrition cases. In addition to that, the enteral nutrition market is growing high acceptance rate, advancement in technologies, and the addition of proper ingredients into the composition of the products.

North America Enteral Nutrition Market Report Overview:



The global North America Enteral Nutrition Market report provides comprehensive insights into driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and trends, with provision of in-depth supporting information, data, and statistics and actionable insights. Though covered and provided extensively across the report, the data and information format are simple, yet dynamic in order to ensure ease of reading and understanding, as well as presenting and maximizing leverage and use. According to Market Data Library’s analysis, the North America Enteral Nutrition Market is expected to grow by 7.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $5,873.8 Mn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Comprehensive analysis and insights into the global North American Enteral Nutrition Market provide valuable information for businesses in the industry. Clarity and understanding of market trends help companies tailor their products to meet customer demands more effectively.

North America Enteral Nutrition Market share and revenues are provided in detail for previous years in order to showcase the evidence upon which our estimations and forecasts are based. Sensor market growth rates and differences, as well as comparisons and relatable data are provided to further support all findings. Data points are provided for each year – from historical to end of forecast period – and this format is followed for each segment region and respective countries, as well as sub-segments and others.

Vital details of major companies in the market are provided in the company profile section of the report. Cover includes financials, recent developments, strategies, product launches, agreements, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and others.

The global North America Enteral Nutrition Market report is segmented according to type, power source, industry vertical, and regions and countries. Regional segmentation includes North America (United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, NORDIC, and Rest of Europe); Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, & Rest of Asia Pacific); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, & Rest of Latin America); Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of MEA).

North America Enteral Nutrition Market Trend Analysis and Insights:

Some of the key trend analysis and Insights of North America Enteral Nutrition Market are:

Technological Advancements: In Enteral Nutrition Feeding Technology, the development of feeding tubes and better tube designs improve the convenience, safety and effectiveness of nutrition feeding through these tubes. This trend can change the demand of the Enteral Nutrition Market.

Home-Based Enteral Nutrition: The growing trend towards providing home-based nutrition rather than in hospitals and other medical facilities. This trend is driven by the advancement in technology.

Research and Development: The ongoing research on exploring new ingredients, and product delivery systems, the Enteral Nutrition Market trend is growing.

Online Retail and Direct-to Consumer Sales: The growing trend of E-Commerce trade allows consumers to purchase products online with a wider range of variety of products.

Growing Aging Population: In North America, the aging population drives the enteral nutrition market. This age group people face challenges while eating and digestion. Enteral Nutrition helps the aging population which drives the trend of the Enteral Nutrition Market.

Frequency of Chronic Diseases: The increasing frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and others drive the need of enteral nutrition. The intake of enteral nutrition can help the people to consume and absorbs these nutrients normally. This demand drives the growth of Enteral Nutrition Market.

Focus on Quality of Life: Manufacturers focus on the quality of life of people who need enteral nutrition. This involves not only nutritional needs but also other factors such as taste, ease of use of enteral nutrients.

What Factors Are Restraining Growth of North America Enteral Nutrition Market?

The factors restraining the growth of North America Enteral Nutrition Market are:

High Costs: Enteral Nutrition can be expensive and the price of these products can be a barrier for some patients and healthcare facilities. This factor can restrain the enteral nutrition market graph.

Other Nutritional Inventions: The availability of other nutritional products such as oral supplementation, parenteral nutrition and other dietary modifications can affects the market growth of Enteral Nutrition.

Technical Challenges: The proper intake of enteral nutrition through these tools need technical expertise. Healthcare providers need to be trained in using feeding tubes and managing technical challenges.

Limited Awareness and Education: Many Healthcare Facilities are not fully aware of the use and benefits of Enteral Nutrition. Lack of knowledge of Enteral Nutrition can hinder the growth of Enteral Nutrition Market.

Economic Factors: Economic Downturns can hinder the growth of Enteral Nutrition Market. Many healthcare providers do not spend or purchase these nutrition products due to the economic un certainties.

Risk Of Complications: The intake of Enteral Nutrition Products through the feeding tubes can be complicated with infections, tube dislodgment and gastrointestinal infections. The healthcare providers need to be trained in using feeding tubes.

What are the Opportunities for Leading North America Enteral Nutrition Market Manufacturers?

The opportunities for leading North America Enteral Nutrition Market Manufacturers are:

Sustainability Initiatives: With growing interest in sustainability, Manufacturers can provide eco-friendly packaging of Enteral Nutrition Products and sustainable practices.

Collaborating with Research Institutions: Collaborating with research institutes and organizations can help in innovation and provide access to expertise in fields like nutrition, medicine.

Focus on Quality and Safety: By providing safety and quality research and certifications of Enteral Nutrition can boosts the Eternal Nutrition Market and it can differentiate the manufacturers in a competitive market.

Product Innovation: Manufacturers can develop and innovate not only by the nutritional requirement but also by the product packaging design, better taste and variety.

E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consume: Manufacturers can drive the demand of Enteral Nutrition by offering the E-Commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Partnerships with Healthcare Providers: Manufacturers can drive the demand of Enteral Nutrition Market by providing education, training and Support to healthcare providers. Proper training can lead to the increased demand Of Enteral Nutrition.

Region-wise Analysis of North America Enteral Nutrition Market

What are the Factors Driving the North America Enteral Nutrition Market Demand in North America Region?

In North America, The demand of Enteral Nutrition increases with the increase of Chronic Diseases such as Cancer, Diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders. To maintain the health and manage the conditions, patients with these conditions often require nutrition support. The awareness of benefits of the Enteral Nutrients increases among healthcare professionals and patients. However, technical advancement in the formulation and delivery of Enteral Nutrition products are more palatable, easily digestible and convenient. Ongoing research and development in the benefits of Enteral Nutrition can also drive the demand of Enteral Nutrition Market. Also, the aging population in this region is a significant driver of Enteral Nutrition Demand. The leading demand of this nutrition product drives the demand of Enteral Nutrition Market.

Leading North America Enteral Nutrition Market Manufacturers & Competitive Landscape:

The North America Enteral Nutrition Market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for market share and actively engaging in strategic initiatives. These companies focus on product innovation, technological advancements, and expanding their product portfolios to gain a competitive edge. These companies are continuously investing in research and development activities to enhance their product offerings and cater to the evolving needs of customers in terms of efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

Key Developments:

April 2022: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) appeals to liberate the sufficient amount of metabolic nutrition formulas that were on hold that follows Abbott's recollect some powder infant formulas from its Sturgis, Mich., facility. The distribution of all the products is done after the testing. Many products were not released in the recollection.

Company List:



Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Fresenius Kabi AG

North America Health Products, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC)

Victus, Inc.

Research Scope

Report Metric Report Details Market size available for the years 2021-2031 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.3% Segment covered Nutrition, Product, Application, Category, and Regions Regions Covered North America: The U.S. & Canada







Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, & Rest of Latin America



Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, & Rest of Asia Pacific



Europe: Germany, The U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, NORDIC, & Rest of Europe







The Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of MEA Fastest Growing Country in Europe Germany Largest Market North America Key Players Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, North America Health Products, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Victus, Inc.









North America Enteral Nutrition Market Segmentation:

By Nutrition Type:

Protein Based Nutrition

Standard Protein Diet

High Protein Supplements

Protein for Diabetic Patients

Other Protein-based Nutrition

Carbohydrates Based Nutrition

Fat Based Nutrition

Vitamin Based Nutrition

Other Nutrition Types

By Applications:

Critical Care

Diabetes

Neurology

Oncology

Other Applications

By Category:

Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illness

Enteral Nutrition with Standard Formula

By Product Form:

Liquid Enteral Nutrition

Powder Enteral Nutrition

By Distribution:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Important Questions Answered in this Report:

Q: What are some key factors driving revenue growth of the global North America Enteral Nutrition Market?



A: Some key factors driving revenue growth of the global North America Enteral Nutrition Market are Technological Advancements, Home-Based Enteral Nutrition, Research and Development, Online Retail and Direct-to consumer sales, Growing Aging Population, Frequency of Chronic Diseases, Focus on Quality of Life.

Q: What are some major challenges faced by companies in the global North America Enteral Nutrition Market?

A: Some major challenges faced by companies in the global North America Enteral Nutrition Market are High Costs, Other Nutritional Inventions, Technical challenges, Limited Awareness and Education, Economic Factors, Risk of Complications.

Q: How is the competitive landscape in the global North America Enteral Nutrition Market?

A: The market is competitive, with key players focusing on technological advancements, product innovation, and strategic partnerships. Factors such as product quality, reliability, after-sales services, and customization capabilities play a significant role in determining competitiveness.

Q: What are the potential opportunities for companies in the North America Enteral Nutrition Market?

A: The potential opportunities for companies in the North America Enteral Nutrition Market are Sustainability Initiatives, Collaborating with Research Institutions, Focus on Quality and Safety, Product Innovation, E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consume, Partnerships with Healthcare Providers.

Q: How is the Global North America Enteral Nutrition Market segmented?

A: The market is segmented based on factors such as Nutrition type, Application, Category, Distribution, and Regions.