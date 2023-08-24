New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Conjugate Vaccine Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486630/?utm_source=GNW

Limited, Bavarian Nordic A/S, CSL Limited, Novartis AG, GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Vaxcyte Inc., Neuron Biotech Co. Ltd., and Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd.



The global conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow from $14.69 billion in 2022 to $16.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The conjugate vaccine market is expected to reach $27.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.9%.



The conjugate vaccine market consists of sales of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) conjugate vaccine, haemophilus influenza type b (Hib) conjugate vaccine, and E. coli conjugate vaccine. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Conjugate vaccines, also known as immunogen conjugates, are advanced immune system modulators widely employed to develop protection against invading pathogens or make particular antibodies against the target molecule. The conjugation process enhances the immune response and allows for a more effective immune system recognition of the pathogen.



North America was the largest region in the conjugate vaccine market in 2022. The regions covered in conjugate vaccine report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of conjugate vaccines are monovalent conjugate vaccines and multivalent conjugate vaccines.Monovalent conjugate vaccines are vaccines that contain a single conjugated antigen, typically targeting a specific pathogen or strain, and are used to prevent infections caused by bacteria that have a polysaccharide capsule, such as streptococcus pneumoniae, haemophilus influenzae type B, and neisseria meningitidis.



They are developed with such bacterial and viral pathogens for the treatment of various diseases, including pneumococcal, influenza, meningococcal, and typhoid, for pediatric and adult patients used by hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, and others.



The increase in the use of conjugate vaccines for adults is expected to propel the growth of the conjugate vaccine market.Conjugate vaccines are designed to stimulate a strong immune response against bacterial capsular polysaccharides, enhancing the body’s defense mechanism against bacterial infections.



The use of conjugate vaccines in adults helps reduce the risk of severe illness, complications, and transmission of these bacterial diseases by stimulating a robust immune response. For instance, according to the Historical national influenza vaccination coverage 2020-2022, published by the National Centre for Immunization Research and Surveillance, an Australia-based research organization, historical influenza vaccine coverage at the end of 2022 by 15 - < 50 years age group was 29.5%, an increase from 22.8% recorded in 2021. Therefore, the increase in the use of conjugate vaccines for adults is driving the growth of the conjugate vaccine market.



Innovation in conjugate vaccines is a key trend gaining popularity in the conjugate vaccine market.Companies operating in the conjugate vaccine market are focused on developing innovative conjugate vaccines to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, launched Prevnar 20, a pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine, in Canada to prevent pneumonia and invasive pneumococcal infections in adults aged 18 and older. Prevnar 20 includes conjugates for the 13 serotypes already covered by PREVNAR 13 and conjugates for seven additional serotypes associated with invasive pneumococcal disease, high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance, and meningitis.



In August 2022, GSK, a UK-based company engaged in pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, acquired Affinivax Inc. for $2.1 billion. With this acquisition, GSK aims to build a strong portfolio of specialty medicines and vaccines and strengthen its position in advanced pneumococcal vaccines, including AFX3772. Affinivax is a US-based biotechnology company specializing in conjugate vaccine development.



The countries covered in the conjugate vaccine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The conjugate vaccine research report is one of a series of new reports that provides conjugate vaccine market statistics, including the conjugate vaccine industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with a conjugate vaccine market share, detailed conjugate vaccine market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the conjugate vaccine industry. This conjugate vaccine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486630/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________