Bevacizumab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023

The global bevacizumab biosimilars market is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2022 to $1.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The bevacizumab biosimilars market is expected to reach $1.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The bevacizumab biosimilars market consists of sales of byvasda, cizumab, alymsys, bevax, and cyramza.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Bevacizumab biosimilars are a type of medication that is highly similar to a reference biologic drug called bevacizumab. It is commonly used to inhibit the growth of new blood vessels in tumors, thereby slowing down their progression.



North America was the largest region in the bevacizumab biosimilars market in 2022. The regions covered in bevacizumab biosimilars report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of bevacizumab biosimilar products are avastin, mvasi, zirabev, aybintio, and others.Avastin is the brand name for the original biological drug bevacizumab, referring to an anti-angiogenic therapy that inhibits the formation of new blood vessels.



They are available in various distribution channels, such as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. They are used for various applications such as colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, glioblastoma, renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, and ovarian cancer.



The rising prevalence of cancer cases is expected to propel the growth of the bevacizumab biosimilars market going forward.Cancer incidence refers to the number of new cancer cases in a specific population for a given period.



Bevacizumab is a biologic that inhibits tumor angiogenesis, which can lead to tumor shrinkage and growth inhibition, and it is comparable to reference biologics in terms of efficacy and safety in treating patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer or metastatic colorectal cancer. For instance, in 2021, According to the American cancer society, 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020. Furthermore, according to September 2020 data published by the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government agency part of the National Institutes of Health, 1,806,590 new cancer cases were recorded, indicating that 43% of all cancer diagnosed in men in the United States in 2020, up from 1,752,735 in the previous year, i.e., 2019. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cancer cases drives the bevacizumab biosimilars market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the bevacizumab biosimilars market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Viatris, a US-based pharmaceutical company, and Biocon Biologics, a US-based pharmaceutical company, launched a biosimilar called Abevmy® (bevacizumab), which is a biosimilar similar to Roche’s Avastin® (bevacizumab).Abevmy has received approval from Health Canada for use across four oncology indications.



The product offers efficacy, safety, and quality similar to the reference biologic, as it is a synthesized humanized monoclonal antibody (MA) that binds to and neutralizes the biologic action of human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).



In November 2022, Biocon Biologics Ltd., an India-based firm and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., that manufactures biopharmaceuticals acquired Viatris Inc.’s global biosimilars business for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Biocon Biologics aims to further strengthen its position in the biosimilars market. Viatris Inc. is a US-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company that deals in medicines for major therapeutic areas including cancer, including Bevacizumab.



The countries covered in the bevacizumab biosimilars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



