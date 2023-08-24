Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2023.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanCita-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000954314-2DK000954330-8DK000954322-5DK000954349-8DK000954403-3DK000954357-1
Reference rateCibor 3MCibor 3MCibor 3MCibor 3MCita3MEuribor3M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)RO (G)H (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H32H32G32H22H
CallableNoYesNoNoYesYes
Interest rate capNoNoNoNoNoNo
Auction
results		      
Total
allotment		DKK 13,400mDKK 3,400mDKK 13,600mDKK 7,500mDKK 5,400mEUR 500m
Total bids DKK 44,293.5mDKK 8,118mDKK 36,139mDKK 17,746mDKK 15,885mEUR 1,610m
Interest rate spread+0,16%+0,21%+0,15%+0,22%+0,39%+0,48%
Price100,20100,20100,20100,20100,00100,00
Other
information		      
Maturity01-10-202601-04-202601-10-202601-10-202601-10-202501-04-2026


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

Refinancing of floating rate loans