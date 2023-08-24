Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2023.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cita-loan Euribor-loan ISIN DK000954314-2 DK000954330-8 DK000954322-5 DK000954349-8 DK000954403-3 DK000954357-1 Reference rate Cibor 3M Cibor 3M Cibor 3M Cibor 3M Cita3M Euribor3M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) RO (G) H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32H 32H 32G 32H 22H Callable No Yes No No Yes Yes Interest rate cap No No No No No No Auction

results Total

allotment DKK 13,400m DKK 3,400m DKK 13,600m DKK 7,500m DKK 5,400m EUR 500m Total bids DKK 44,293.5m DKK 8,118m DKK 36,139m DKK 17,746m DKK 15,885m EUR 1,610m Interest rate spread +0,16% +0,21% +0,15% +0,22% +0,39% +0,48% Price 100,20 100,20 100,20 100,20 100,00 100,00 Other

information Maturity 01-10-2026 01-04-2026 01-10-2026 01-10-2026 01-10-2025 01-04-2026



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

