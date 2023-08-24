Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2023.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cita-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954314-2
|DK000954330-8
|DK000954322-5
|DK000954349-8
|DK000954403-3
|DK000954357-1
|Reference rate
|Cibor 3M
|Cibor 3M
|Cibor 3M
|Cibor 3M
|Cita3M
|Euribor3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|RO (G)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|32H
|32G
|32H
|22H
|Callable
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Auction
results
|Total
allotment
|DKK 13,400m
|DKK 3,400m
|DKK 13,600m
|DKK 7,500m
|DKK 5,400m
|EUR 500m
|Total bids
|DKK 44,293.5m
|DKK 8,118m
|DKK 36,139m
|DKK 17,746m
|DKK 15,885m
|EUR 1,610m
|Interest rate spread
|+0,16%
|+0,21%
|+0,15%
|+0,22%
|+0,39%
|+0,48%
|Price
|100,20
|100,20
|100,20
|100,20
|100,00
|100,00
|Other
information
|Maturity
|01-10-2026
|01-04-2026
|01-10-2026
|01-10-2026
|01-10-2025
|01-04-2026
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
