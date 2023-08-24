Industrial Internet of Things Market Size to Reach USD 429.39 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting CAGR of 17.21%, Spurred by Increasing Availability of Affordable Processors and Technological Advancements, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the Global Industrial Internet of Things Market revenue is estimated to reach USD 429.39 billion by 2030 from USD 124.54 billion in 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.21% between 2023 and 2030. The increasing availability of affordable processors and sensors, along with technological advancements, are expected to drive industry growth. Furthermore, the growing need for operational competence, as well as collaboration between key players, is likely to fuel market expansion.

The term "Industrial IoT" (IIoT) refers to the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with a range of industrial processes, such as automation, optimization, monitoring, maintenance, and networking. By focusing on M2M (machine-to-machine) connectivity, machine learning, and big data, IIoT helps industries and businesses increase their operational efficiency and dependability. A number of techniques are being developed to create a united digital-human workforce, which is expected to generate significant growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies engage in several inorganic and organic tactics such as product launches, business expansion, collaboration, and acquisition as their primary growth strategies to fortify their presence in the IIoT market.

Prominent players in the global industrial internet of things market include:

Schneider Electric

IBM Corporation

Cisco

Siemens

GE

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB

Texas Instruments Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technology Co., Ltd.

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Rapid Integration of Software Solutions by Businesses to Augment Market Revenue



Based on component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to the rapid integration of software solutions by businesses. Solution manufacturers are introducing cutting-edge information solutions for numerous industries and industrial verticals. A growing focus on integrating sensors and other technologies into crucial machinery to track real-time data and boost productivity is anticipated to bolster segmental development. The deployment of such technology enables manufacturing organizations to automate their intricate manufacturing procedures while retaining efficient monitoring.

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Surging Adoption of Digital Manufacturing Technologies to Fuel Product Adoption

The manufacturing segment captured the largest share in the industrial Internet of Things market revenue in 2022 due to the widespread adoption of digital manufacturing technologies. The market is expected to experience significant growth in the near future due to the increasing demand for a connected supply chain that offers flexibility, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance. This growth is being driven by the numerous strategic alliances and partnerships that stakeholders are forging.

Increasing Use of IoT for Mass Product Manufacturing to Propel Market Development

The industrial Internet of Things (lIoT) market is growing rapidly driven by the increasing adoption of connected devices and systems in the manufacturing industry. IoT solutions can be used to track field instruments, monitor the flow of raw materials, and track products as they travel through the supply chain. This information can be used to improve efficiency, productivity, and quality in mass-product manufacturing.

Furthermore, the market is expanding as a result of rising urbanization, industrialization, and increasing electricity generation capacity. Mass volumes of data must be processed at low voltages at high-performance gigabit processing speeds. These elements are aiding the growth of the global IIoT market.

High Maintenance Cost of IIoT Restrains Market Expansion

The high cost of industrial control and factory automation is likely to restrain the growth of the worldwide industrial internet of things market. Industrial solutions are more expensive to manufacture and need more maintenance, which has led to price increases. Significant capital reinvestment is needed to maintain and upgrade industrial control and factory automation systems and solutions. As a result, the need for substantial upfront investments and ongoing maintenance expenditures is constraining the growth of the industrial control and factory automation markets, which in turn is limiting industry penetration.

Technological Breakthrough in North America to Elevate Market Position

North America is predicted to capture the lion's share of the global industrial internet of things market revenue by 2030 on account of being an early adopter of IIoT and developing into a hub for innovation. As a result of government initiatives to encourage the adoption of IIoT solutions throughout the nation, Canada also experienced substantial development. Technological advancements, swift digitalization, and the surging amalgamation of numerous linked smart devices play a vital part in the expanding demand for IIoT market in North America.

