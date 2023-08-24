Elcora's Subsidiary Ermazon Expands Geological Vanadinite Survey with Spectral Analysis and a Newly Hired Team of Geologists

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB – ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Vanadinite survey operations. This expansion includes the implementation of cutting-edge spectral analysis techniques and the addition of a highly skilled team of geologists.



Vanadinite, a mineral rich in Vanadium and Lead, is of increasing interest due to its applications in energy storage, metallurgy, and other industrial processes. Ermazon SARL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elcora, recognizes the growing importance of vanadium in the global economy and is committed to providing comprehensive geological data and insights to support sustainable resource development.

The key highlights of Ermazon's expansion are as follows:

1. Spectral Analysis Technology:

Ermazon has invested in state-of-the-art spectral analysis technology, enhancing its ability to identify and assess Vanadinite deposits with unprecedented precision. This advanced technology allows for remote sensing and detailed mineralogical analysis, significantly improving the accuracy and efficiency of their geological surveys over its 17 Vanadinite Research Permits covering an area of 272 km2.

2. Expert Geology Team:

Ermazon is proud to welcome a team of seasoned geologists with extensive experience in mineral exploration and resource assessment. These professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company, further strengthening Ermazon's capabilities in geological surveying.

3. Sustainable Resource Development:

Ermazon is committed to sustainable resource development practices. The company's expanded Vanadinite survey operations will prioritize environmental stewardship, community engagement, and adherence to ethical mining standards, ensuring that vanadium resources are harnessed responsibly and for the benefit of all stakeholders.

4. Future Growth Prospects:

With the expansion of its Vanadinite survey operations, Ermazon is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for Vanadium and Lead in various industries, including renewable energy and steel manufacturing. The company's commitment to excellence and sustainability will drive its future growth and success.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

