AEON Biopharma Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for a Patent Covering Use of Botulinum Toxins to Treat Migraine Headache

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AEON, AEON WS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a proprietary botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple debilitating medical conditions, today announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/006,685, titled “Neurotoxin Compositions for Use in Treating Headache” (the “Application”), which involves the Company’s lead asset, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection. The soon to issue patent will provide protection in the United States for the claimed methods of use of ABP-450 into 2041.



“We are excited to secure this key patent in the U.S. that covers the use of a botulinum toxin, including our ABP-450, to treat migraine. IP protection is a key part of our business strategy to exclusively use botulinum toxins for therapeutic indications. This new patent aligns with the work we are doing in our ongoing Phase 2 clinical study of ABP-450 to treat episodic and chronic migraine. We believe the streamlined injection protocol has the potential to enhance safety and tolerability,” commented Marc Forth, AEON’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about AEON and the development of its uniquely positioned therapeutic toxin, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

About ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) Injection

ABP-450 contains a 900 kDa botulinum toxin type-A complex produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. The active part of the botulinum toxin is the 150 kDa component, and the remaining 750 kDa of the complex is made up of accessory proteins that the Company believes help with the function of the active portion of the botulinum toxin. When injected at therapeutic levels, ABP-450 blocks peripheral acetylcholine release at presynaptic cholinergic nerve terminals by cleaving SNAP-25, a protein integral to the successful docking and release of acetylcholine from vesicles situated within the nerve endings leading to denervation and relaxation of the muscle.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. AEON recently completed a Phase 2 study of ABP-450 for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study of ABP-450 for the preventative treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency, or EMA. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or AEON’s future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange American, the anticipated timing of clinical results, the impact of current financing arrangements, the competitive environment in which AEON operates, AEON’s expected capital resources and liquidity needs and the expected future operating and financial performance and market opportunities of AEON are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “pro forma”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by AEON and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AEON or others; (ii) AEON’s ability to continue to meet continued stock exchange listing standards; (iii) costs related to being a public company; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AEON may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory, and/or competitive factors; (vi) AEON’s estimates of expenses and profitability; (vii) the evolution of the markets in which AEON competes; (viii) the ability of AEON to implement its strategic initiatives, including the continued development of ABP-450; (ix) the ability of AEON to defend its intellectual property; (x) the ability of AEON to satisfy regulatory requirements; (xi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AEON’s business; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s prospectus and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. AEON does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: AEON Biopharma