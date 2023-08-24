Talkspace to Participate at 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 6, 2023 in Boston.



Dr. Cohen and Ms. Fulk will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to your representative at Wells Fargo.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall healthcare and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including live video, text or audio chat sessions and/or asynchronous text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covers approximately 110 million lives as of June 30, 2023, through our partnerships with employers, health plans, and paid benefits programs.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

