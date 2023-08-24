Bunzl Canada Rolls Out National Toilet Paper Day Donation Campaign

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada is proud to mark National Toilet Paper Day on August 26, 2023, by partnering with Food Banks Canada to make a delivery of cases of product equal to 27,424 rolls of toilet tissue to communities in need across the country. This collaboration aims to highlight and address a critical need for personal hygiene products and other non-food essentials many Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast struggle to afford.



“Access to restroom facilities and toilet tissue is fundamental to human health and dignity,” said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Bunzl Canada. “We’re proud to participate, along with our vendor partners, in this annual initiative to both draw attention to this critical need, and to help address it through our donations to local food banks and other support centres.” Bunzl donated its own REGARD and DuraPlus brand toilet tissue in collaboration with industry-leading vendor partners, Essity, Kruger, and Kimberly-Clark. A collective donation of cases of product equal to over 27,000 rolls of toilet tissue will be distributed by Food Banks Canada to local food banks across the country.

“As lingering effects of inflation and other economic challenges continue to increase the cost of living, it’s more important than ever to come together and support those who are most affected,” said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. “We are honoured to partner with Food Banks Canada and our colleagues at Essity, Kruger, and Kimberly-Clark to support the well-being of individuals and families nationwide.”

Food Banks Canada’s track record in implementing transformative projects, along with Bunzl Canada’s national distribution network and long-standing relationships with leading paper products manufacturers, made for a natural partnership for this endeavor. With Bunzl Canada’s support, Food Banks Canada has greater resources to further focus on its mission to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow – a mission that resonates deeply in a time when many individuals and families are grappling with scarcity on multiple fronts. Providing hygiene products to Canadians in need alleviates some of the costs on essential household items, which puts families in a better position to use those cost savings to purchase food and other essential items.

For more information on how individuals and businesses can help reduce food insecurity and contribute items of greatest need, please contact your local food bank or visit www.foodbankscanada.ca.



About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

