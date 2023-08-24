Global Heart-lung Machines Market 2023-2027 - Portable Machines to be a Key Driver for Growth

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heart-lung Machines Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heart-lung machines market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected increase of $195.04 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, reflecting an accelerated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.89%.

These insights emerge from a comprehensive report on the heart-lung machines market, encompassing a holistic analysis of market trends, size, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

This report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, offering insights into the latest trends, driving forces, and overall market dynamics. Key growth catalysts include the rising tide of medical tourism in Asia, an upsurge in the number of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), and heightened awareness initiatives by organizations.

Market Segmentation:

The heart-lung machines market is segmented as follows:

By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

By Application:

Heart surgery

Heart failure

Lung surgery

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

Driving Factors and Market Growth:

The study identifies the emergence of portable heart-lung machines as a key driver behind the projected growth in the heart-lung machines market over the upcoming years. Additionally, the development of modular heart-lung machines and the increasing popularity of online retailing are anticipated to contribute significantly to market demand.

Vendor Analysis and Future Outlook:

The report features an in-depth analysis of leading vendors within the heart-lung machines market, including Axiomtek, Braile Biomedica, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., ELITE LIFECARE, Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, Heart Care India Co., Hemovent GmbH, Jarvik Heart Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Palex Medical SA, RAUMEDIC AG, Saati SpA, SONOTEC GmbH, SynCardia Systems LLC, and Terumo Group.

Furthermore, the report delves into upcoming trends and challenges poised to influence market growth. This information equips companies with the tools to strategize effectively and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

Methodology:

The study was conducted using a comprehensive blend of primary and secondary data sources, incorporating insights from key industry participants. The report offers a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, accompanied by a thorough analysis of the key vendors. The data presented is the result of extensive research – both primary and secondary – ensuring its reliability and comprehensiveness.

The Future of the Heart-Lung Machines Market:

In summary, the heart-lung machines market is positioned for substantial growth, with a projected expansion of $195.04 million by 2027, boasting an impressive CAGR of 3.89%. The report's comprehensive vendor analysis and detailed market insights will empower businesses to enhance their market positioning and leverage upcoming growth opportunities.

