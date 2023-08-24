Medical Drone Market to Worth USD 3.62 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical drone market size was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 1.25 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 3.62 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

A medical drone refers to an unmanned system that can transport large quantities of medical items and other essential supplies. The COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in boosting the demand for these drones to deliver essential supplies and vaccines in remote areas. Countries across the world had set up the required infrastructure and facilities to improve the use of drones. These factors are expected to boost the medical drone market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Medical Drone Market, 2023-2030."

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Boosted Product Demand to Facilitate Supply of Essential Goods

The COVID-19 pandemic played a crucial role in boosting the demand for medical drones as there was a tremendous need for unmanned systems that could supply essentials such as food and medicines to remote areas. These drones found robust use in several applications, such as laboratory samples and medical supplies. These factors helped the medical drone market share grow considerably.

Segments:

Great Vertical Lift Capacity to Boost Adoption of Rotary-Wing Drones

Based on type, the market is categorized into fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid. The rotary-wing segment is set to dominate the market as these drones have a high vertical lift capacity and can easily carry large loads due to the presence of microturbine equipment.

Remotely Operated Drones to Gain Traction Due to Their Robust Applications in the Medical Field

By technology, the market is classified into remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous. The remotely operated segment is anticipated to be the largest segment as these systems are being widely used in several medical applications.

Demand for 2-5 kg Drones to Rise with Growing Inclination toward Medium Load Drones

Based on package size, the market is divided into less than 2 kg, 2 – 5 kg, and more than 5 kg. The 2-5 kg segment captured the largest market share in 2022 due to robust demand for medium payload drones.

Rising Demand for Urgent Blood Samples to Boost Product Use in Emergency Blood Logistic Applications

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into emergency blood logistics, medical drug & vaccine, emergency organ logistics, and others. The emergency blood logistics segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to the strong demand for emergency blood during accidents and to supply blood and pathological samples.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report studies the market in-depth and highlights key companies, product types, and leading product applications. It also offers important insights into the latest market trends and market competition and covers key industry developments. Besides the abovementioned factors, the report mentions several other factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Use of Drones in First Responder Operations to Support Market Growth

The use of drones has grown tremendously in recent years as they are known to offer vital assistance in search & rescue operations and disaster management. These widespread applications of drones have boosted their demand in the healthcare sector. These systems can transport first aid, essential goods, vital organs, and many other goods to remote areas, thereby improving their adoption for medical purposes.

However, the lack of availability of skilled pilots and adequate infrastructure can impede the market’s growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Market to Gain Momentum with Robust Presence of Reputed OEMs

The North American market is set to dominate the global market as the region has a vast presence of leading OEMs and the demand for these drones is rising across the region. In fact, the U.S. was one of the first countries to use advanced drones during the pandemic, which will further enhance the regional market’s growth.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to record the highest CAGR as the region is noticing a substantial rise in the number of drones being exported to other regions such as Europe and North America.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies to Focus on Offering Different Services to Cement Market Position

Leading market players have a vast variety of products and services to offer and are focused on providing the best drones that enable fastest deliveries. Some of the top players in this market include Vayu Inc., Bell Flight – Textron, Zipline Inc., Avy, Aquiline Drones, and UPS, among many others.

Key Industry Development:

October 2022 - Intermountain Healthcare, a healthcare NPO, introduced its drone delivery services in South Jordan. These services were launched in partnership with Zipline Inc., a global medical drone services provider.

