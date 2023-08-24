From Virtual Reality Shopping to Celebrity Endorsements: Trends Shaping Women's Apparel Market to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women Apparel Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women apparel market is on the cusp of remarkable growth, with an anticipated upswing of USD 188.13 billion during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

This growth is expected to accelerate at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.93%. These insights stem from an in-depth report on the women apparel market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, size, forecasts, growth catalysts, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 prominent vendors.

The report delivers a contemporary analysis of the existing market landscape, illuminating the latest trends, driving forces, and the overarching market environment. Key factors propelling this growth include the premiumization via strategically positioned brands, a rising number of working women globally, and a heightened emphasis on social media and celebrity endorsements.

Market Segmentation:

The women apparel market is divided as follows:

By Product:

Tops and dresses

Bottom wear

Intimates and sleepwear

Coats, jackets, suits

Accessories and other clothing

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape:

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

Driving Factors and Market Growth:

The study identifies the integration of virtual reality to enhance the shopping experience for consumers as a pivotal driver propelling the growth of the women apparel market in the coming years. Moreover, the concepts of mass customization, personalization, and the increasing product visibility and accessibility through online retailing are expected to significantly contribute to market demand.

Vendor Analysis and Future Outlook:

The report presents an extensive analysis of key vendors within the women apparel market, featuring esteemed names such as Benetton Group Srl, Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Gianni Versace Srl, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Prada Spa, PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., Adidas AG, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Uniqlo Co Ltd.

Furthermore, the report delves into upcoming trends and challenges poised to impact market growth. This information empowers businesses to strategize effectively and capitalize on imminent growth opportunities.

Methodology:

The study was conducted meticulously, employing a comprehensive blend of primary and secondary data sources, incorporating insights from key industry participants. The report provides a comprehensive portrayal of the market and vendor landscape, supplemented by an in-depth scrutiny of pivotal vendors. The presented data is a culmination of rigorous research, amalgamating primary and secondary sources to ensure its authenticity and comprehensiveness.

Prospects for the Women Apparel Market:

In summary, the women apparel market is poised for substantial growth, projected to achieve an impressive surge of USD 188.13 billion by 2027, driven by a robust CAGR of 4.93%. The comprehensive vendor analysis and intricate market insights encapsulated in the report empower businesses to augment their market foothold and capitalize on imminent growth prospects.

