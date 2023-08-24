Essential Oils Market to Worth USD 22.41 Billion by 2030 | At a CAGR of 10.13%

Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global essential oils market size was valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 11.41 billion in 2023 to USD 22.41 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period.

Aetheroleum oils are termed non-water soluble liquids comprising unstable aroma compounds of the plants. The global market is mostly driven by the robust trend of green consumerism among the growing popularity of natural products for sensory-related aspects and food preservation.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Essential Oils Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Essential Oils Market Report:

Biolandes SAS (France)

Givaudan International SA (Switzerland)

International Flavours and Fragrances Inc. (U.S.)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Enio Bonchev Production Ltd. (Bulgaria)

The Lebermuth Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Essential Oils of New Zealand (New Zealand)

Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils LLC (U.S.)

Sydney Essential Oil Co. (Australia)

Young Living Essential Oils (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 10.13% 2030 Value Projection USD 22.41 Billion Essential Oils Market Size in 2023 USD 11.41 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Essential Oils Market Drivers Rising Inclination toward Aromatherapy to Drive the Aetheroleum Oils Market Growth Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients to Spur Market Growth

Segments

Citrus to Dominate Market Owing to Increasing Popularity among Consumers

On the basis of type, the market is divided into eucalyptus, rosemary, citrus, lavender, tea tree, peppermint, and others. The citrus segment holds the largest Essential Oils Market share owing to their superior functional, availability, organoleptic characteristics, and strong demand dynamics.

Food & Beverages Segment to Hold the Market Share Owing to Increasing Demand for Oils

According to application, the market is divided into spa & relaxation, food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals & medicinal formulations, and others. The food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow due to the addition of ethereal oils to food products that increase the sensory characteristics of various edibles, shelf-life, and storage stability.

Growing Awareness about the Product to Drive the Direct Distribution Channel Sales

As per the distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct distribution, MLM distribution, and retail distribution. The direct distribution segment leads the market with the largest market share. Increasing consumer demand to feel the oil’s fragrance is expected to drive market growth.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

COVID-19 Impact-

Pandemic Skyrocketed the Demand and Need for the Product

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the ethereal oil market positively. There has been a surge in demand for aetheroleum oils, as these oils claim to enhance immunity and health. Major companies, such as Young Living Essential Oils and doTERRA, have witnessed a surge in product sales.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Demand and Need for Natural Ingredients to Foster Market Growth

The use of plant-based volatile oil has a vital role in the natural preservation of foods despite the increasing distress of synthetic food additives and their long-term harmful effects. Ethereal oils have shown antibacterial actions in foods such as milk, fish, meat products, fresh meat, dairy products, and cooked rice.

Ethereal oils are very concentrated products. Further, one pound of lavender oil consumes around 250 pounds of lavender flowers. The ever-rising demand against constrained supply is bound to create high-price scenarios, hindering its utilization across different application sectors in developing economies.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Dominate the Market Share Owing to Plant-based Volatile Oils

Europe is anticipated to dominate the market share in 2022. The producers of cosmetics in Europe are inclining heavily toward including ethereal oils in their formulations. The increasing popularity and demand for aromatherapy in the U.K., Germany, and France is anticipated to further contribute to the Essential Oils Market growth.

North America is anticipated to have second position in terms of market share. The demand for the product in the region is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape-

Industry Association a Priority for Prominent Companies in the Market

The global market remains primarily fragmented owing to the importance of local and private-label brands in different regions. Prominent companies, such as International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Givaudan International SA, and Symrise AG, embark on acquisitions and mergers to increase their importance in the marketplace.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Analysis on Global Demand of Dfferent Types of Essential Oils Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Essential Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Citrus Orange Lemon Grapefruit Lime Others Eucalyptus Lavender Rosemary Tea Tree Peppermint Others By Application (Value) Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Spa & Relaxation Pharmaceuticals & Medicinal Formulations Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Direct Distribution MLM Distribution Retail Distribution By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Essential Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Citrus Orange Lemon Grapefruit Lime Others Eucalyptus Lavender Rosemary Tea Tree Peppermint Others By Application (Value) Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Spa & Relaxation Pharmaceuticals & Medicinal Formulations Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Direct Distribution MLM Distribution Retail Distribution By Country (Value) The U.S. By Application (Value) Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Spa & Relaxation Pharmaceuticals & Medicinal Formulations Others Canada By Application (Value) Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Spa & Relaxation Pharmaceuticals & Medicinal Formulations Others



TOC Continued...!

