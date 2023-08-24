Synthetic Gypsum Market Size to Hit US$ 2.72 Billion, Globally, by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% Says, Market Data Library

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Synthetic Gypsum Market Report Overview:

The global Synthetic Gypsum market report provides comprehensive insights into driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and trends, with provision of in-depth supporting information, data, and statistics and actionable insights. Though covered and provided extensively across the report, the data and information format are simple, yet dynamic in order to ensure ease of reading and understanding, as well as presenting and maximizing leverage and use. According to Market Data Library’s analysis, the Synthetic Gypsum was US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, the Synthetic Gypsum market to register a CAGR of 4.7% which is expected to result in a market forecast value for 2031 of US$ 2.72 Billion. Comprehensive analysis and insights into the global Synthetic Gypsum market provide valuable information for businesses in the industry. Clarity and understanding of market trends help companies tailor their products to meet customer demands more effectively.

Synthetic Gypsum market share and revenues are provided in detail for previous years in order to showcase the evidence upon which our estimations and forecasts are based. Sensor market growth rates and differences, as well as comparisons and relatable data are provided to further support all findings. Data points are provided for each year – from historical to end of forecast period – and this format is followed for each segment region and respective countries, as well as sub-segments and others.

Vital details of major companies in the market are provided in the company profile section of the report. Cover includes financials, recent developments, strategies, product launches, agreements, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and others.

The global Synthetic Gypsum market report is segmented according to type, power source, industry vertical, and regions and countries. Regional segmentation includes North America (United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, NORDIC, and Rest of Europe); Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, & Rest of Asia Pacific); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, & Rest of Latin America); the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of MEA).

Synthetic Gypsum Market Trend Analysis and Insights:

The key trend Analysis and Insights of Synthetic Gypsum Market are:

Construction Industry: Synthetic Gypsum is used in the production of cement, plaster and other construction products. The demand for these products drives the demand and trend of the Synthetic Gypsum Market.

Agricultural Practices: The use of Synthetic Gypsum in agricultural applications as a soil amendment to improve soil fertility and structure. It also prevents water runoff and protects a soil from unnecessary water runoff from big storms which create erosion. It affords air and water movement and root growth.

Environmental and Sustainable Practices: Synthetic Gypsum is used as a soil supplement in agricultural practices that climbs up the interest in sustainable practices and organic farming. To lessen soil acidity and enhance water retention, synthetic gypsum is used.

Cost-Effective: Synthetic Gypsum is a low-cost, easy-to-install material that offers soundproofing and fire protection. It is used in various sectors due to its properties such as higher strength, and compatibility.

Application in various sectors: Synthetic Gypsum is used as food additives, animal feed and in pharmaceuticals and in other sectors. The texture and flavor of food can be improved by adding synthetic gypsum in it and used as a calcium supplement in animal feed.

What Factors Are Restraining Growth of Synthetic Gypsum Market?

Some of the factors that restrain the growth of the Synthetic Gypsum Market are:

Competitive Alternative Materials: The alternative material to synthetic gypsum is Natural Gypsum that is occurred naturally. If natural gypsum is more readily available and cost-effective, this restrains the demand and growth of the Synthetic Gypsum Market.

Lack of Awareness: The Synthetic Gypsum Market can face challenges due to the lack of awareness of synthetic gypsum and its applications. This can affect the growth of Synthetic Gypsum Market.

Perception of Quality: Many industries are concerned with the quality and performance of synthetic gypsum as compared to natural gypsum. As they are more cautious about adopting synthetic gypsum as it can affect the quality of the products.

Market Acceptance: Due to the lack of trust about new material, the adoption of Synthetic gypsum may be slow. Industries and consumers may prefer established materials over new materials. This can affect the growth of the Synthetic Gypsum Market.

Economic Factors: Economic Downturns can lead to reduced construction activities, which is a major driver of the growth of Synthetic Gypsum Market.

What are the Opportunities for Leading Synthetic Gypsum Market Manufacturers?

The Opportunities for leading Synthetic Gypsum Market Manufacturers are:

Research and Development: The Synthetic Gypsum Market Manufacturers can invest in research and development to improve the quality, consistency and applications of Synthetic Gypsum. This can lead to the new opportunities in the market.

Green Building Certifications: Manufacturers can work to meet the requirements for using environmentally friendly materials in construction projects with the increasing popularity of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

Partnerships with Building Material Companies: Manufacturers can collaborate with other companies in the building materials sector which can lead the demand and growth of the Synthetic Gypsum Market.

Diversification of Applications: Manufacturers can explore new and innovative applications for Synthetic Gypsum such as art and sculpture that can lead the growth and demand of the Synthetic Gypsum Market.

Technical Upgrades: Through upgrading product processing and technology of Synthetic Gypsum can lead to higher quality and cost-effective products. This can lead to the demand of synthetic gypsum market.

Region-wise Analysis of Synthetic Gypsum Market

What are the Factors Driving the Synthetic Gypsum Demand in North America Region?

In North America Region, the growing demand of sustainable and green building materials increases the demand for recycled and environmentally friendly materials which is synthetic gypsum. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification for buildings encourages the use of recycled product, synthetic gypsum. Additionally, stricter environmental regulations related to emissions from coal-fired power plants can lead to the increased adoption of flue gas desulfurization systems. The adoption of these systems that produce Synthetic Gypsum can drive the Synthetic Gypsum Market.

What Fuels Synthetic Gypsum Demand in Europe?

In Europe, Synthetic Gypsum helps to conserve natural resources by reducing the demand of natural gypsum. This fulfilled the sustainability and environmental goals. However, the utilization of Synthetic Gypsum is increasing by collaborating with industries such as power generation and construction. The demand of gypsum-based products increased by the economic stability and recovery, which drives the Synthetic Gypsum Market.

What are the Factors Contributing to the Significant of Asia Pacific Synthetic Gypsum Market?

In Asia Pacific Region, the rapidly increasing growth of industrialization and urbanization boosts the construction projects that can lead to the demand of Synthetic Gypsum-based products. Additionally, there is an increase in infrastructure development that includes the construction of bridges, roads and other public facilities. This development requires a significant amount of synthetic gypsum-based products. Many industries generate by-products that can be repurposed as synthetic gypsum. By collaborating with other industries, manufacturers can drive the synthetic gypsum market.

What are the Aspects that are Driving the Synthetic Gypsum in Latin America?

In Latin America, the construction industry experiences growth due to factors such as population expansion, Urbanization and infrastructure development. Urbanization drives the need for residential and commercial buildings leading to the demand of Synthetic Gypsum-based construction products. Industries across this region generate various by-products that can repurposed as synthetic gypsum. By collaborating with other industries, the demand for Synthetic Gypsum increases.

What is the Stance on Synthetic Gypsum Market in Middle East and Africa?

The Middle East and Africa Region is focussing on resource efficiency and waste reduction can lead the demand of Synthetic Gypsum-based products. The growing awareness of environmental concerns and sustainability drives industries towards cleaner technologies leading to an increase in the production of synthetic gypsum. Moreover, government policies are focussing on environmental and sustainability concerns that lead to the growth of the Synthetic Gypsum market.

Leading Synthetic Gypsum Manufacturers & Competitive Landscape:

The Synthetic Gypsum market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for market share and actively engaging in strategic initiatives. These companies focus on product innovation, technological advancements, and expanding their product portfolios to gain a competitive edge. These companies are continuously investing in research and development activities to enhance their product offerings and cater to the evolving needs of customers in terms of efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

Company List:

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

FEECO International, Inc.

Boral Limited

Saint Gobain Gyproc

PABCO Building Products LLC

National Gypsum Services Company

Synthetic Materials

Kanuf Gips KG

American Gypsum Company, LLC

Delta Gypsum, LLC

USG Corporation

Research Scope

Report Metric Report Details Market size available for the years 2021-2031 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.7% Segment covered Type, Applications, Regions Regions Covered North America: The U.S. & Canada







Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, & Rest of Latin America



Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, & Rest of Asia Pacific



Europe: Germany, The U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, NORDIC, & Rest of Europe







The Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of MEA Fastest Growing Country in Europe Germany Largest Market North America Key Players Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, FEECO International, Inc., Boral Limited, Saint Gobain Gyproc, PABCO Building Products LLC , National Gypsum Services Company, Synthetic Materials, Kanuf Gips KG, American Gypsum Company, LLC, Delta Gypsum, LLC, USG Corporation





Synthetic Gypsum Market Segmentation:



By Type:

FGD Gypsum

Citrogypsum

Fluorogypsum

Phosphogypsum

By Applications:

Cement

Drywall

Soil Amendment

Dental

By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA

Important Questions Answered in this Report:

Q: What are some key factors driving revenue growth of the global Synthetic Gypsum market?



A: Some key factors driving revenue growth of the global Synthetic Gypsum market are Construction Industry, Agricultural Practices, Environmental and Sustainable Practices, Cost-Effective , Application in various sectors.

Q: What are some major challenges faced by companies in the global Synthetic Gypsum market?

A: Some major challenges faced by companies in the global Synthetic Gypsum market are Competitive Alternative Materials, Lack of Awareness, Perception of Quality, Market Acceptance, Economic Factors.

Q: How is the competitive landscape in the global Synthetic Gypsum market?

A: The market is competitive, with key players focusing on technological advancements, product innovation, and strategic partnerships. Factors such as product quality, reliability, after-sales services, and customization capabilities play a significant role in determining competitiveness.

Q: What are the potential opportunities for companies in the Synthetic Gypsum Market?

A: The potential opportunities for companies in the Synthetic Gypsum Market are Research and Development, Green Building Certifications, Partnerships with Building Material Companies, Diversification of Applications, Technical Upgrades.

Q: How is the Global Synthetic Gypsum Market segmented?

A: The market is segmented based on factors such as product type, Applications, and Regions.