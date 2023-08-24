Aerospace Fasteners Market to Reach USD 9.88 Billion by 2030 | With 7.16% CAGR

Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace fasteners market stood at USD 5.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 6.09 billion in 2023 to USD 9.88 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.16% during 2023-2030. The market is poised to stimulate owing to the expansion in defense aircraft production. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled, "Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, 2023-2030".

Aerospace fasteners are specialized components essential in aircraft and spacecraft construction, holding together various parts with precision and reliability. These fasteners are designed to withstand extreme conditions, including high levels of vibration, fluctuating temperatures, and intense mechanical stress. They play a crucial role in maintaining structural integrity and safety throughout the vehicle's lifespan. Aerospace fasteners come in diverse types, such as bolts, screws, rivets, and nuts, each tailored for specific applications based on factors like material compatibility, load-bearing capacity, and ease of installation.

List of Key Market Players Mentioned in the Aerospace Fasteners Market :

B&B Specialties Inc. (U.S.)

Boeing Distribution Services Ins. (U.S.)

HC Merchandisers, Inc. (HC Pacific) (U.S.)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (U.S.)

LISI Aerospace (France)

M.S Aerospace (U.S.)

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (Taiwan)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (U.S.)

TFI Aerospace Corporation (Canada)

TPS Aviation Inc. (U.S.)

TriMas Corporation (U.S.)

Wurth Group (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.16% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.88 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6.09 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Products

By Material

By Platform

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Aerospace Fasteners Market Growth Drivers Growth in Production and Increase in Orders for Commercial Aircraft to Accentuate Market Growth Emergence of Super Alloys & Titanium for High-Quality Fasteners to Boost Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Rising Risk of Exposure to the COVID-19 Hampered Product Demand

The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of aerospace fasteners due to the disruption in the supply of raw materials. Rising risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus will further dent the forecast period. With the occurrence of the Russia-Ukraine war has led to a dearth of essential raw materials, which impeded the demand for aerospace fasteners to a great extent. Meanwhile, to overcome the new challenges, key players are adopting multiple strategies that will augur well for industry participants gearing to boost their portfolios.

Segments:

By Product, Rivet Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share Owing to Its Utility in Aero Structures

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into screws, nuts & bolts, rivets, and others. The rivet product segment is expected to hold the lion's share during the forecast period due to its growing utility in aero structures.

By Material Analysis, Aluminum material Segment Dominate As It is Cheaper

Depending on the material, the market is segmented into aluminum, steel, superalloys, and titanium. The Aluminum material segment is expected to dominate as they are cheaper than other materials.

By platform, Fixed-Wing Segment to Generate High Revenue Owing to High Demand

In terms of the platform, the market is segmented into rotary-wing aircraft and fixed-wing. The fixed-wing segment is anticipated to remain at the forefront throughout the forecast period due to the surging demand for commercial aircraft.

Report Coverage:

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market's growth.

Drivers & Restraints :

Growing Utilization of Robotics will Favor Market Growth

Owing to the growing utilization of 3D printing and robotics technology with the aim of getting a high degree of accuracy and reduced dependency on humans has spurred the aerospace fasteners market share during the projected period. Another prominent reason that accentuates the demand for the product is the rise in travel & tourism and air traffic.

Meanwhile, the increasing popularity of composite materials in the aviation industry could hamper the aerospace fasteners market growth.

Regional Insights:

Surging Investments in R&D Activities Fosters Growth in the North America

North America held a strong grip on the aerospace fasteners market share and is expected to lead the market during the projected period due to the surging investments in R&D activities across the region.

European's aerospace fastener market accounts for the second-highest market share and is also likely to maintain its strong foothold across the region. The growth is expected to be aided by the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus SE, Dassault Aviation, and Leonardo SPA.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace Fasteners Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Rivets Screws Nuts & Bolts Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Aluminum Steel Superalloys Titanium Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Fixed-wing aircraft Commercial Aircraft Business Aircraft General Aviation Aircraft Military Aircraft Rotary-wing aircraft Military Helicopters Civil Helicopters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape:

Top Giants are investing in Multi-Specialty Tools and Superalloys to fortify their Position

Prominent firms such as LISI Aerospace, TriMas Corporation, HC Merchandisers, and National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation will likely invest in product developments such as multi-speciality tools and superalloys with an aim to shape the competitive landscape. The Wurth Group and The Boeing Company are poised to lead the marketplace on account of their global presence.

Key Industry Development-

August 2021: Safran Aircraft Engines gave the certification to Qualified Aerospace forging to develop high value-added precision manufacturing capabilities along with refining its process technology for aerospace machined products.

