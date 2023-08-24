New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Reflux Testing Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486619/?utm_source=GNW

, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Diversatek Healthcare, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Controls Group’s, Takeda, Acino, and SKG Internationals.



The global reflux testing products market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2022 to $3.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The reflux testing products market is expected to reach $3.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.



The reflux testing products market consists of sales of pH monitoring systems, impedance monitoring systems, esophageal manometry systems, and endoscopy equipment.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Reflux testing products refer to devices used to measure pH and its impedance to detect and comprehend the symptoms of acid reflux. It allows doctors to understand symptoms, evaluate PPI effectiveness, and create care strategies for patients with GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).



North America was the largest region in the reflux testing products market in 2022.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in reflux testing products report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of reflux testing products are catheter-based testing products, capsule based testing products, reflux testing probes, and others.Catheter-based testing products refer to medical devices that can be used to treat illnesses or carry out surgical procedures inside the body.



Catheter-based testing products in reflux testing products are used for providing information on the presence of acid in the esophagus. The indications of diseases include Barrett’s esophagus, reflux esophagitis, and esophageal adenocarcinoma that are detected by hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The high prevalence of Barrett’s esophagus is expected to propel the growth of the reflux testing products market going forward.Barrett’s esophagus is a disorder wherein acid reflux damages the flat pink lining of the esophagus, the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach, causing it to thicken and turn red.



When the lesion heals, the columnar epithelium replaces the normal squamous epithelium, a characteristic of Barrett’s esophagus.A higher risk of esophageal cancer is linked to Barrett’s esophagus.



An increase in the incidence of Barrett’s esophagus will contribute to the growth of reflux testing products. For instance, in January 2023, according to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information publication, 5.6% of adults are thought to have Barrett’s esophagus in the United States. Barrett esophagus can result in an annual diagnosis of esophageal cancer in 1 in 416 people (0.24%). Therefore, the high prevalence of Barrett’s esophagus is driving the growth of the reflux testing products market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the reflux testing products market.Major companies operating in the reflux testing products market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2023, Laborie, a Canada-based Medical Equipment & Devices company, launched alpHaONE, an Innovative GERD Diagnostic System. alpHaONE is a wireless pH-capsule reflux testing system that offers up to 96 hours of monitoring data. alpHaONE has a small, ergonomic design with large, simple-to-press buttons. A fail-safe capsule distribution system is also included to safeguard patients’ esophagus. The company had software in the alpHaONE system that incorporated a virtual instruction program to help with navigation. The pH-capsule reflux testing device provides a seamless user experience with user-customizable symptom buttons and automatic pH data processing.



In June 2020, Respiratory Technology Corporation, a US-based medical device company, acquired the assets of Somna Therapeutics LLC. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Restech’s continuum of care for reflux-related disorders continues to grow. Somna Therapeutics LLC. is a US-based company that provides medical devices for treating laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR) and extraesophageal acid reflux diseases.



The countries covered in the reflux testing products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The reflux testing products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides reflux testing products market statistics, including reflux testing products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a reflux testing products market share, detailed reflux testing products market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the reflux testing products industry. This reflux testing products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486619/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________