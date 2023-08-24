Demand for Eco-friendly Options to Drive the US Home Furniture Market 2023-2027

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Home Furniture Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US home furniture market is poised for significant growth, with an expected expansion of $13.32 billion between 2022 and 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.

These insights are derived from a comprehensive report on the US home furniture market, encompassing a holistic analysis of market trends, size, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis that includes around 25 prominent vendors.

This report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends, driving forces, and overall market dynamics. Key factors driving this growth include the rise in residential construction activities, increased focus on home décor and appealing furnishings, as well as the surge in online sales.

Market Segmentation:

The US home furniture market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Living room furniture

Bedroom furniture

Storage furniture

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Brick and mortar

Online mode

Driving Factors and Market Growth:

The study identifies the escalating demand for eco-friendly furniture as a major driver behind the forthcoming growth in the US home furniture market over the next few years. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to benefit from the growing significance of innovative customized furniture and the industry's increasing emphasis on sustainable operations and offerings.

Vendor Analysis and Future Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of leading vendors within the US home furniture market, including American Furniture Manufacturing Inc., Ashley home stores Ltd., Bassett Furniture Industries, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Crate and Barrel, Dorel Industries Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Pier 1 Imports Online Inc., Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Sauder Woodworking Co., Sleep Number Corp., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.

The report delves into upcoming trends and challenges set to impact market growth. This information equips companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

Methodology:

The study was conducted using a balanced combination of primary and secondary data sources, incorporating insights from key industry participants. The report provides a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, complemented by a detailed analysis of the key vendors. The data is the result of extensive research – both primary and secondary – ensuring its reliability and comprehensiveness.

The Future of the US Home Furniture Market:

In summary, the US home furniture market is poised to exhibit substantial growth, projected to reach an expansion of $13.32 billion by 2027, with an impressive CAGR of 3.7%. The report's thorough vendor analysis and detailed market insights will empower businesses to enhance their market position and leverage upcoming growth prospects.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

American Furniture Manufacturing Inc.

Ashley home stores Ltd.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Crate and Barrel

Dorel Industries Inc.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Penney OpCo LLC

Pier 1 Imports Online Inc.

Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Sauder Woodworking Co.

Sleep Number Corp.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Wayfair Inc.

Williams Sonoma Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4gar5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.