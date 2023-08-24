New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pipette Tips Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486615/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Greiner Group AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Cardinal Health Inc.



The global pipette tips market is expected to grow from $1.97 billion in 2022 to $2.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pipette tips market is expected to reach $2.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.



The pipette tips market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing forward pipetting and reverse Pipetting technology.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The pipette tips market also includes sales of universal tips, wide orifice tips, extended-length pipette tips, wide bore pipette tips, and large-volume tips.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pipette tips refer to single-use, autoclavable accessories used with pipettes that aid in aspirating and dispensing liquids. They are typically made of plastic and come in various sizes and designs to accommodate different pipette models and applications.



North America was the largest region in the pipette tips market in 2022. The regions covered in pipette tips report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of pipette tips are standard, filtered, low-retention, and others.A standard tip refers to multifunctional tips for a wide range of laboratory applications and is precision molded from pure polypropylene and tailored to fit snugly.



The various technology includes robotic and non-robotic. These are used in various applications such as diagnostics and healthcare, pharma and biotech, academia and education, and others.



The rising number of healthcare settings is expected to propel the growth of the pipette tips market going forward.A healthcare setting includes a variety of healthcare-related facilities and services, such as acute care hospitals, urgent care facilities, rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes, and other long-term care facilities.



A pipette is a standard yet crucial equipment used in hospitals to precisely and accurately transfer liquid amounts in the microliter range.It is also used for DNA amplification, molecular screening, ELISA (diagnostic test), and kinetic studies.



For instance, in May 2023, according to The American Hospital Association, a US-based healthcare industry trade group, the total number of hospitals in the US region increased from 6,093 in 2022 to 60,129 in 2023, and admission in community hospitals increased from 31,393,318 in 2022 to 31,967,073 in 2023. Therefore, the rising number of healthcare settings drives the pipette tips market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the pipette tips market.Major companies operating in the pipette tip market are developing innovative solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Alpha Laboratories Ltd, an India-based company that manufactures a wide range of medical drugs, introduced Nerbe plus premium surface low-retention pipette tips in the UK. The pipettes provide the highest precision and reproducibility with their smooth surface and minimize DNA denaturation, improving reliability and preventing material loss through absorption.



In June 2021, Avantor, a US-based chemicals and materials company, acquired Ritter GmbH for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Avantor aims to enhance the value of its biopharma and healthcare portfolio with a strong culture of innovation and excellence.



Ritter GmbH is a Germany-based company that manufactures various pipette tips, such as conductive robotic tips and high-precision consumable tips.



The countries covered in the pipette tips market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pipette tips market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pipette tips market statistics, including pipette tips industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pipette tips market share, detailed pipette tips market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pipette tips industry. This pipette tips market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486615/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________