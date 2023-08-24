Countering Unauthorized Devices: Global Signal Jammer Market Expands

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Signal Jammer Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global signal jammer market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of $983.92 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, reflecting an accelerated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.43%.

These insights stem from a comprehensive report on the signal jammer market, providing a holistic analysis of market trends, size, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the present market landscape, delivering insights into the latest trends, driving factors, and the overall market environment. Key drivers behind this growth include consistent investments in military expenditures, the increased usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in restricted areas, and the necessity to counter the use of unauthorized electronic devices within restricted facilities.

Market Segmentation:

The signal jammer market is segmented as follows:

By Application:

Military and defense

Home security

By Product Type:

Stationary signal jammer

Portable signal jammer

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa

South America

Driving Factors and Market Growth:

The study identifies the ease of constructing software reprogrammable radios and related systems as a pivotal driver behind the anticipated growth in the signal jammer market over the coming years. Moreover, sustained investments to meet next-generation capabilities and the growing reliance of businesses on GPS-based applications are projected to contribute significantly to market demand.

Vendor Analysis and Future Outlook:

The report presents an in-depth analysis of prominent vendors within the signal jammer market, including BAE Systems Plc, Elpro Technologies, Endoacustica Europe S.r.l., HENSOLDT AG, HSS Development, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., KIRINTEC Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MCTECH RF TECHNOLOGIES Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Phantom Technologies Ltd., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SESP Group, SPX Corp., Stratign, Thales Group, and unival group GmbH.

Furthermore, the report delves into upcoming trends and challenges poised to impact market growth. This information empowers companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

Methodology:

The study was conducted through a comprehensive blend of primary and secondary data sources, incorporating insights from key industry participants. The report offers a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, accompanied by an in-depth analysis of the key vendors. The data presented is the result of extensive research – both primary and secondary – ensuring its reliability and comprehensiveness.

The Future of the Signal Jammer Market:

In summary, the signal jammer market is primed for substantial growth, projected to reach an increase of $983.92 million by 2027, with an impressive CAGR of 5.43%. The report's comprehensive vendor analysis and detailed market insights will empower businesses to enhance their market position and leverage upcoming growth prospects.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BAE Systems Plc

Elpro Technologies

Endoacustica Europe S.r.l.

HENSOLDT AG

HSS Development

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

KIRINTEC Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

MCTECH RF TECHNOLOGIES Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Phantom Technologies Ltd.

PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

SESP Group

SPX Corp.

Stratign

Thales Group

unival group GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swhgfq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.