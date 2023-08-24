New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intubation Tubes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486614/?utm_source=GNW

, Airway Innovations LLC, Smiths Group Plc., Convatec Inc., Akin Global Medical, C. R. Bard Inc., Bound Tree Medical LLC, Cook Medical, Olympus Corporation, and Alamo Scientific Inc.



The global intubation tubes market is expected to grow from $2.56 billion in 2022 to $2.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The intubation tubes market is expected to reach $3.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The intubation tubes market consists of sales of cuffed or uncuffed tubes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An intubation tube is a medical device used to establish and maintain an open airway in patients who require mechanical ventilation or anesthesia. It is a flexible tube inserted into the trachea (windpipe) through the mouth or nose to deliver oxygen and gases to the lungs and facilitate the removal of carbon dioxide.



North America was the largest region in the intubation tubes market in 2022. The regions covered in intubation tubes report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of intubation tube products are regular intubation tubes, reinforced intubation tubes, performed intubation tubes, and double-lumen intubation tubes.A regular intubation tube refers to a polyvinyl chloride tube that is inserted through the trachea and between the vocal cords.



They are segregated into various route types such as orotracheal and nasotracheal tubes. They are used in various applications, such as emergency treatment, therapy, and others, and are utilized by various end-users, such as hospitals, medical centers, and others.



The rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to propel the growth of the intubation tube market going forward.Hospital-associated infections refer to infections acquired during the process of receiving medical care that were not present at the time of admission to the hospital.



Intubation tubes can help prevent transmission of infections, which occurs when food, liquid, or other substances enter the lungs instead of the stomach, leading to pneumonia and other infections, to draw out and soak mucus from the patient’s breathing passages, reducing the risk of infection.For instance, in November 2022, according to the 2021 National and State Progress Report on Healthcare-Associated Infections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there was a 7% rise in central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI) between 2020 and 2021 and a 5% rise in catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) between 2020 and 2021.



Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections drives the intubation tube market.



Technological developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the intubation tube market.Companies operating in the intubation tube market are adopting new technologies, such as wireless communication and monitoring to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, Medtronic plc, a US-based medical technology company, launched the SonarMed airway monitoring system.The SonarMed airway monitoring device tests for endotracheal tube (ETT) blockage and validates position in real-time using acoustic technology, providing clinicians with the critical information they need to make more educated, life-saving decisions for their youngest patients.



It provides precise readings and rapid warnings, allowing for a coordinated response to potentially critical events such as ETT movement and migration.



In August 2022, Xponent Healthcare Inc., a US-based leading global provider of medical devices, acquired the Flex-Guide Endotracheal Tube introducer product line from Greenfield Medical Sourcing Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Xponent Healthcare Inc. adds a Flex-Guide Endotracheal Tube introducer product line that supports the development of a portfolio of high-quality solutions that can help first responders and medical professionals provide patients throughout the world with high-quality care at an affordable cost. Greenfield Medical Sourcing Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of endotracheal tubes.



The countries covered in the intubation tubes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The intubation tube market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides intubation tube market statistics, including intubation tube industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an intubation tube market share, detailed intubation tube market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the intubation tube industry. This intubation tube market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________