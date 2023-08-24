Global Green Tea Market Size to Reach USD 30.03 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide market for green tea had a valuation of $15.00 billion in the year 2021. A recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research indicates that it is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the assortment of health advantages linked to consuming green tea, as well as the swift advancements witnessed in tea packaging techniques. These packaging innovations have not only extended the shelf life of green tea but have also facilitated an increase in its export volume. Consequently, there has been a noticeable surge in the emergence of new brands offering green tea products. These factors collectively contribute to the escalating revenue within the global green tea market.

Download a PDF with Detail Analysis @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1203

The market's revenue growth is notably propelled by the multitude of health benefits linked to the consumption of green tea. One noteworthy component, L-theanine—an amino acid prevalent in green tea—effectively moderates caffeine absorption, thereby contributing to stable blood sugar levels. This measured approach mitigates the likelihood of caffeine-induced restlessness. Moreover, green tea showcases potential in diminishing the risk of cardiovascular ailments by curbing LDL cholesterol levels and enhancing blood circulation in vessels, as substantiated by research. The root of these benefits predominantly lies in the anti-inflammatory attributes of green tea. Additionally, sustained incorporation of green tea into one's routine is associated with a reduced vulnerability to specific cancer types, including prostate cancer. Among its multiple applications, green tea emerges as an effective adjunct for weight loss, chiefly due to its capacity to expedite fat oxidation—a characteristic that underpins its popularity in weight management. The ascent of new green tea enthusiasts, along with the augmented utilization of social media and e-commerce platforms for marketing and advertising endeavors, is anticipated to galvanize sales and propel the market's revenue growth.

Parallel to these developments, swift advancements in tea packaging techniques have ushered in an era of extended shelf life and amplified export volumes. This has particularly resonated with the European consumer base, where a growing awareness of the health merits associated with green tea has boosted its popularity. Markets such as France, Belgium, and Denmark underscore this trend, with green tea firmly establishing itself as the preferred tea variant.

Nevertheless, there exist certain factors that exert a restraining influence on the market's revenue growth. Among these are the health implications that can accompany the consumption of green tea, as well as the potential interference with iron absorption, leading to a risk of anemia. Overcoming these challenges necessitates a sustained commitment to development efforts, augmented by government interventions through rigorous regulatory frameworks. Private enterprises' alignment with these measures will play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance and progress over time.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1203

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 15.00 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 8.1% Size forecast to 2030 USD 30.03 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019-2020 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, form, distribution channel and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Unilever plc, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Associated British Foods plc, Bigelow Tea, Tetley, Numi, Inc. P.B.C., The Republic of Tea, Organic India, East West Tea Company, LLC, Northern Tea Merchants Ltd., and The Hybrid Green Tea Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global Green Tea market is fragmented, with a few large and medium-sized companies accounting for the majority of market revenue. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the Green Tea market. Some major companies included in the global market report are:

Unilever plc

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Associated British Foods plc

Bigelow Tea

Tetley

Numi, Inc. P.B.C.

The Republic of Tea

Organic India

East West Tea Company, LLC

Northern Tea Merchants Ltd.

The Hybrid Green Tea

Strategic Development

On 9 June 2021, Bigelow Tea announced two new Bigelow plus Vitamin C tea. The highly popular fruit Elderberry and the herb Echinacea, both known for their health benefits, have both been added by Bigelow to these two new products. Smooth green tea with a sour berry flavor and a smoky aftertaste are the main characteristics of the new Bigelow Green Tea with Elderberry Plus Vitamin C.

On 10 January 2021, Tata Consumer Products introduced two new products: TATA Tea Tulsi Green and TATA Tea Gold Care, and has modified its existing Tetley Green Tea by adding Vitamin C to it. It has been done to strengthen its wellness product portfolio and meet the growing consumers’ demand.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1203

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 7 October 2021, The Hybrid Green Tea, which is an Indian-based company, launched its varied ranges of A-Grade Green Teas. The tea mix products are hygienic and are subjected to quality control procedures. The company has also introduced varied flavors of green tea and Kahwa and is currently working on creating hybrid green tea.

The flavored segment revenue is expected to account for largest share over the forecast period due to growing demand for infused herbal green tea which contains various type of herbs that has many medicinal benefits and helps in improving immunity

The tea bags segment revenue accounted for largest share in 2021. Tea bags are useful and practical for making tea preparation quick and easy. They are commonly made from filter paper or food-grade plastic. Paper tea bags are used in Asian countries to retain loose tea leaves. When drinking loose leaf teas, the entire tea bag is dipped into hot water for some time releasing the flavor and aroma of the tea.

The online segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rapid growth of e-commerce and online payment gateway as well as a rapid rise in adoption of digital marketing enabling tea manufacturers and marketers to advertise and increase the visibility and availability of the green tea to a wider customer base.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-tea-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Green Tea market on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030) Flavored Unflavored

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030) Tea bags Instant mixes Loose tea leaves

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030) Online Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Collagen and Gelatin Market , By Source (Bovine, Porcine), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetic, Nutraceuticals), By Product (Gelatin, Peptide), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Protein Snacks Market By Product Type (Protein Bars, Protein Cookies, Protein Flakes), By Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Vitamins and Supplements Market , By Ingredient (Vitamins and Supplements), By Form, By Application (Immunity and Menopause), By End-Users (Adults and Geriatric), By Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Animal Free Dairy Products Market , By Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, and Hemp), By Formulation (Flavored and Plain), By Products (Milk, Ice-Cream, Yogurt, Cheese, and Creamers), By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Skin Health Foods Market By Indication (Skin Conditions, Anti-Aging, and Anti-Allergy), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Marine Light Fish and Shrimp Farming Market , By Farming Type (Fish, Shrimp, Others), By Light Type (LED Glow Lights, Blue Lights, Others), By Production System, By Region Forecast to 2032

Saffron Market , By Product Type [Red Saffron (Sargol), Cut Saffron (Pushal), Mongra Saffron, and Others], By Distribution Channel (Offline Stores and Online), By Bank Size, By Grade, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Green Tea Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights