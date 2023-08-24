From Menus to Innovations: Key Drivers Behind Dining out Market's Growth 2023 to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dining out Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dining out market is poised for unprecedented growth, with a projected increase of $9365.88 billion during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

This growth is anticipated to accelerate at an extraordinary Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 53.21%. These insights are derived from a comprehensive report on the dining out market, offering an in-depth analysis of market trends, size, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, providing insights into the latest trends, driving factors, and the overall market environment. Key drivers fueling this remarkable growth include the rise in the number of restaurants worldwide, an increase in demand for gluten-free food, and the growing innovations and customization of food menus.

Market Segmentation:

The dining out market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

North American

Italian

Mexican

Others

By Type:

Restaurants

Drinking establishments

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Driving Factors and Market Growth:

The study identifies the rise in the popularity of chef-driven dining out restaurant franchises as a key driver behind the anticipated growth of the dining out market in the coming years. Additionally, the implementation of new technologies in dining restaurants and the increasing use of digital marketing strategies are expected to significantly contribute to market demand.

Vendor Analysis and Future Outlook:

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of leading vendors within the dining out market, featuring prominent names such as Brinker International Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Godfathers Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., McDonald Corp., Noodles and Co., Oberoi Group, Potbelly Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Shake Shack Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.

Furthermore, the report delves into upcoming trends and challenges poised to impact market growth. This information empowers businesses to devise effective strategies and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

Methodology:

The study was conducted using a comprehensive blend of primary and secondary data sources, incorporating insights from key industry participants. The report offers a comprehensive depiction of the market and vendor landscape, coupled with an in-depth analysis of pivotal vendors. The provided data is a result of rigorous research, combining primary and secondary sources to ensure accuracy and comprehensiveness.

Future Prospects for the Dining Out Market:

In summary, the dining out market is primed for extraordinary growth, projected to achieve a remarkable surge of $9365.88 billion by 2027, driven by an exceptional CAGR of 53.21%. The comprehensive vendor analysis and detailed market insights within the report empower businesses to enhance their market positions and capitalize on emerging growth prospects.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Brinker International Inc.

Chick fil A Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Godfathers Pizza Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc.

Jollibee Foods Corp.

McDonald Corp.

Noodles and Co.

Oberoi Group

Potbelly Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Shake Shack Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

The Subway Group

The Wendys Co.

YUM Brands Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i663u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.