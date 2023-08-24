New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drug-Coated Balloons Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486609/?utm_source=GNW

The global drug-coated balloons market is expected to grow from $0.82 billion in 2022 to $0.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The drug-coated balloons market is expected to reach $1.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4%.



The drug-coated balloons market consists of sales of everolimus and zotarolimus drug-coated balloons.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A drug-coated balloon (DCB) is a medical device used in the treatment of narrowed or blocked blood vessels, primarily in the field of interventional cardiology and interventional radiology. It is designed to deliver medication directly to the site of vascular disease while simultaneously performing angioplasty.



North America was the largest region in the drug-coated balloons market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in drug-coated balloon report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products included in the drug-coated balloons include drug-coated balloons for peripheral artery disease, drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease, and drug-coated balloons for other indications.Drug-coated balloons (DCBs) for peripheral artery disease refer to a type of medical device used in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).



PAD is a condition characterized by the narrowing or blockage of blood vessels outside of the heart or in the lower extremities. Various drug types are included, such as paclitaxel and sirolimus, which are used by several end-users, including hospitals, cardiac catheterization labs, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The rise in the prevalence of coronary artery disease is expected to propel the growth of the drug-coated balloons market going forward.Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a medical condition defined by the narrowing or obstruction of the coronary arteries, that feed blood to the heart muscle, leading to heart attacks.



The drug-coated balloon is a medical device used in the treatment of coronary artery disease.The drug is released into the artery during the procedure to help prevent restenosis, which is the re-narrowing of the artery after angioplasty.



For instance, in 2020, according to the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, the percentage of coronary heart disease for adults aged 18 and over, in United States, increased from 4.6% in 2020 to 4.9% in 2021. Thus, the rise in the prevalence of coronary artery disease is expected to boost the drug-coated balloon market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the drug-coated balloons market.Major companies operating in the drug-coated balloons market are focused on developing new technological and innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation, a US-based medical technology company, received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Ranger Drug-Coated Balloon, which was developed to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the proximal popliteal artery (PPA) and superficial femoral artery (SFA). The Ranger DCB was created with a low therapeutic drug dose and a unique coating that effectively transports the drug into the tissue, resulting in high primary patency rates and less systemic drug exposure for patients.



In November 2022, Cordis, a US-based manufacturer of interventional cardiovascular technologies, acquired Med Alliance SA for $1.1 billion. With the acquisition, Cordis aims to provide the drug-eluting balloon SELUTION SLRTM (Sustained Limus Release) to two million patients worldwide by 2027. Med Alliance SA is a Switzerland-based developer of the sirolimus micro-reservoir drug-coated balloon.



The countries covered in the drug-coated balloons market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



