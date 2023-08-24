Strategic Insights into Corporate M-Learning Market: USD 35.04 Billion Expansion Anticipated by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate M-Learning Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate m-learning market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected expansion of USD 35.04 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, reflecting an accelerated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.35%.

These insights emanate from a comprehensive report on the corporate m-learning market, offering a holistic analysis of market trends, size, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

This report provides an up-to-date analysis of the present market scenario, delivering insights into the latest trends, driving factors, and the overall market environment. Key growth catalysts include the reduction in employee training costs for employers, a growing demand for skilled professionals in emerging technologies, and an increasing adoption of cloud computing.

Market Segmentation:

The corporate m-learning market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Technical corporate m-learning

Non-technical corporate m-learning

By End-user:

Large organizations

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Geography:

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Driving Factors and Market Growth:

The study identifies the growing popularity of game-based learning as a key driver behind the anticipated growth in the corporate m-learning market over the upcoming years. Furthermore, the integration of analytics in corporate m-learning and the infusion of advanced technologies into m-learning solutions are expected to significantly contribute to market demand.

Vendor Analysis and Future Outlook:

The report presents an in-depth analysis of prominent vendors within the corporate m-learning market, including Adobe Inc., Allen Interactions Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EdApp, Kallidus Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Learning Pool, Meridian Knowledge Solutions LLC, Promethean Ltd., Qstream Inc., SumTotal Systems LLC, Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Yarno, dominKnow Inc., and Higher Learning Technologies Corp.

Moreover, the report delves into upcoming trends and challenges poised to impact market growth. This information empowers companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

Methodology:

The study was conducted through a comprehensive blend of primary and secondary data sources, incorporating insights from key industry participants. The report offers a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, accompanied by an in-depth analysis of the key vendors. The data presented is the result of extensive research – both primary and secondary – ensuring its reliability and comprehensiveness.

The Future of the Corporate M-Learning Market:

In summary, the corporate m-learning market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach an expansion of USD 35.04 billion by 2027, boasting an impressive CAGR of 18.35%. The report's comprehensive vendor analysis and detailed market insights will empower businesses to enhance their market positioning and leverage upcoming growth prospects.

