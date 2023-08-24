Photovoltaic Modules and Wearable Tech Propel Global Glass Market Growth 2023-2027

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glass Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glass market is set to experience a substantial expansion, forecasting a remarkable increase of $99.26 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, showcasing an accelerated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.77%.

These insights are extrapolated from an exhaustive report on the glass market, offering an all-encompassing analysis of market trends, size, projections, growth catalysts, challenges, and a comprehensive vendor assessment encompassing around 25 prominent vendors.

The report delivers a contemporary analysis of the current market landscape, illuminating the latest trends, driving factors, and the overarching market environment. The surge in beverage consumption, an upsurge in demand for pharmaceutical packaging, and burgeoning requisites from the automotive and construction sectors stand as pivotal drivers behind this growth trajectory.

Market Segmentation:

The glass market is categorized as follows:

By Type:

Container glass

Flat glass

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Electrical and electronics

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

Driving Factors and Market Growth:

The study identifies the escalating usage of flat glass in photovoltaic modules and e-glass, spurred by the escalating demand for clean energy, as a pivotal force propelling the glass market's expansion in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the introduction of novel products and the escalating appetite for wearable technology are anticipated to significantly contribute to market demand.

Vendor Analysis and Future Outlook:

The report presents an exhaustive analysis of eminent vendors within the glass market, featuring esteemed names such as AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., DBs Glass and Glazing, Dillmeier Glass Co., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kibing Group, Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, SHEBEI HUAJINDE GLASS CO. LTD., Sisecam, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Furthermore, the report delves into impending trends and challenges poised to impact market expansion. This information empowers enterprises to devise efficacious strategies and capitalize on imminent growth prospects.

Methodology:

The study was meticulously conducted employing a comprehensive blend of primary and secondary data sources, incorporating insights from key industry participants. The report extends an exhaustive portrayal of the market and vendor landscape, supplemented by a profound scrutiny of pivotal vendors. The presented data is a culmination of rigorous research, amalgamating primary and secondary sources to ensure its authenticity and comprehensiveness.

Prospects for the Glass Market:

In summation, the glass market is steered towards substantial growth, poised to achieve a remarkable upswing of $99.26 billion by 2027, buoyed by a robust CAGR of 5.77%. The all-encompassing vendor analysis and intricate market insights encapsulated in the report empower businesses to augment their market foothold and leverage imminent growth potentials.

