Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market to Surpass 1696.7 Million by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Prevalence of Asthma

Westford, USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the increasing global prevalence of asthma is a crucial driver for the growing demand for intelligent asthma monitoring devices market . According to the World Health Organization, approximately 235 million people worldwide are affected by asthma, and this number is projected to rise further. This escalating prevalence underscores the need to monitor and manage the condition effectively.

Asthma is a medical condition characterized by the narrowing and inflammation of the airways, leading to difficulty breathing and triggering coughing episodes. The condition can also cause the production of excess mucus, further obstructing the airways. Individuals with asthma may experience wheezing, a high-pitched whistling sound during exhalation, and shortness of breath in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

Smart Inhaler Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Acceptance and Adoption of Smart Inhalers

Smart inhaler segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share and exhibit the highest growth rate in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing acceptance and adoption of smart inhalers among healthcare providers and patients.

The markets in North America are anticipated to hold the largest share in the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market during the forecast period. This significant market share can be attributed to several factors, including the growing awareness among individuals about the importance of asthma management and the increasing prevalence of allergic reactions in the region.

Home Use Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasing Availability of Phone-Based Applications

Home use segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing availability of phone-based applications and the convenience of handling smart inhalers at home.

Regional markets in Europe are projected to be the second-leading intelligent asthma monitoring devices market, with substantial sales during the forecast period. However, the region's sluggish economy may challenge the market growth. Economic factors such as reduced consumer spending, uncertainty, and financial constraints can impact the adoption and purchasing power of individuals seeking intelligent asthma monitoring devices.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market

Recently, Aparta Pharma made an announcement regarding the introduction of HeroTracker Sense. The launch of this product signifies a significant development in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. HeroTracker Sense is expected to offer advanced features and functionalities to enhance asthma management and monitoring.

Adherium Limited, a prominent player in the market, achieved FDA 510k approval for its innovative Hailie Sensor recently. This state-of-the-art device incorporates psychological measures to track asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) medications.

