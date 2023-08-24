Global $4.1B Chromatography Resin Market Outlook, 2028: Mixed-Mode Chromatography Emerges as the New Gold Standard

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chromatography Resin Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chromatography resin market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028, marking a notable increase from its 2023 value of USD 2.8 billion, with an impressive CAGR of 8.2%. This comprehensive report meticulously dissects the chromatography resin market, delving into its categorization by type, technique, application, and region, offering size predictions across diverse geographic areas.

The analysis extends to key industry contenders, providing profound insights into their corporate landscapes, product portfolios, services, and pivotal market strategies, spotlighting major players such as Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Bio-Works Technologies AB, Avantor Performance Materials, Inc., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, among others.

Chromatography has emerged as a prominent analytical technique for assessing the quality of processed food products and diverse beverages. According to the World Health Organization, the issue of food contamination has gained significant global attention, with the consumption of contaminated food contributing to over 200 different diseases annually. To ensure precise analysis of food products, methods such as liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry/mass spectrometry (LC/MS/MS) and gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) are gaining widespread recognition. This increasing recognition of accurate analytical methods is a key driver behind the growth of the chromatography resin market.

Synthetic Resins Drive Accelerated Growth in Chromatography Resin Market

Synthetic resins are poised to dominate the chromatography resin market, exhibiting the fastest growth during the forecast period. These resins encompass a range of synthetic polymers, including polyacrylamide, polymethacrylate, and polystyrene, which play vital roles in diverse chromatography applications. Moreover, synthetic copolymers such as polystyrene divinylbenzene and methacrylate copolymers serve as foundational matrices in chromatography. Their exceptional attributes, including mechanical stability and pH resistance, position them favorably for laboratory and analytical-scale experiments. The burgeoning demand for synthetic resins in chromatography applications is underpinned by these compelling traits, contributing to their ascendant trajectory in the chromatography field.

Mixed-Mode Chromatography Emerges as a Pinnacle Technique

The mixed-mode chromatography technique is rapidly emerging as the pinnacle of chromatographic methodologies. This advanced approach integrates various ligand-molecule interactions within an analyte, making it a cornerstone of biopharmaceutical purification processes. Renowned for its ability to surpass single interaction-based methods, mixed-mode chromatography combines ligands with diverse functionalities. This amalgamation enables simultaneous interactions such as hydrophobic interactions, ion exchange, and affinity interactions, culminating in a more comprehensive and precise purification process. By leveraging multiple interaction modes, this technique ensures elevated purity and yield of target molecules, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing chromatography technique.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology: The Chromatography Resin Market Frontier

In the intricate landscape of the chromatography resin market, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector takes center stage. Propelled by robust investments in research and development, particularly within biotech enterprises, the demand for chromatography techniques is escalating. This surge stems from chromatography's pivotal role in precise analysis, quality control, and regulatory compliance within the pharmaceutical arena. As the pharmaceutical industry's emphasis on R&D intensifies, the adoption of chromatography techniques is set to amplify, thereby propelling the chromatography resin market forward.

Europe's Notable Presence in the Chromatography Resin Landscape

Europe commands a substantial standing in the chromatography resin market, positioning itself as the second-largest market by value in 2022. Among European nations, Germany stands as a focal point, spearheading chromatography resin consumption. Austria and Switzerland also exert noteworthy influence, bolstered by their pharmaceutical manufacturing prowess and research organizations. The region's reliance on advanced separation and purification techniques for analytical and manufacturing processes drives the demand for chromatography resins. The resulting symbiotic relationship between chromatography and industries in Europe cements the continent's pivotal role in the chromatography resin market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D Activities Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies Increasing Demand for Biosimilars Rising Concern for Food Safety Increasing Use of Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) in Analytics and Research

Restraints Lack of Adequate Skilled Professionals

Opportunities Rise of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in Pharmaceutical Industry Growing Demand for Disposable Pre-Packed Columns Growing Demand for Chromatography in Drug Development and Omics Research Growing Use of Chromatography in Proteomics

Challenges Presence of Alternative Technologies to Chromatography



