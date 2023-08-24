New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486599/?utm_source=GNW

The global organic pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to grow from $9.43 billion in 2022 to $10.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The organic pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to reach $14.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The organic pharmaceutical excipient market consists of sales of starch, cellulose, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, and polyvinylpyrrolidone.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Organic pharmaceutical excipients refer to substances of natural origin used in formulating pharmaceutical products alongside active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). They are derived from natural sources, such as plants, animals, or microorganisms, and are generally considered safe for pharmaceutical applications.



North America was the largest region in the organic pharmaceutical excipients market in 2022. The regions covered in organic pharmaceutical excipient report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of organic pharmaceutical excipients are oleochemicals, carbohydrates, petrochemicals, proteins, and others.Oleochemicals are a group of chemicals derived from oils and fats and used in a wide variety of products, including soaps, detergents, cosmetics, lubricants, and biodiesel.



They function as binding agents, coating agents, colorants, disintegrants, and other functions used in oral formulations, topical formulations, parenteral formulations, and others.



Growing demand for pharmaceutical drugs is expected to propel the growth of the organic pharmaceutical excipients market going forward.Pharmaceutical drugs, also known as medications or medicines, are chemical substances or compounds used to prevent, diagnose, treat, or relieve various diseases, medical conditions, or symptoms in humans.



Demand for pharmaceutical drugs has fueled the need for organic pharmaceutical excipients to provide suitable and compatible ingredients for organic drug formulations and facilitate the drug’s physiological absorption. For instance, in June 2022, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, a Europe-based association representing the pharmaceutical industry, global pharmaceuticals production increased by 4.6 from €286,697 million ($308,881 million) in 2020 to €300,000 ($323,214) in 2021. And North America accounted for 49.1% of global pharmaceutical sales compared with 23.4% for Europe in 2021. Therefore, the growing demand for pharmaceutical drugs is driving the growth of the organic pharmaceutical excipients market.



Label-friendly excipients for nutritional products are a key trend gaining popularity in the organic pharmaceutical excipients market.Companies operating in organic pharmaceutical excipients are focused on the use of label-friendly excipients in the formulation of nutritional products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2023, Colorcon, a US-based pharmaceutical excipient provider, launched Nutracore, an innovative range of label-friendly excipients tailored to the specific requirements of nutraceutical and supplement providers.These excipients are crafted from natural and organic materials to meet the growing demand for clean labeling in the nutritional and dietary supplement industry while ensuring optimal manufacturability and performance.



Nutracore excipients enable manufacturers to meet consumers’ label-friendly expectations without compromising on the quality and functionality of their products.



In September 2022, Roquette, a France-based manufacturer of plant-based pharmaceutical excipients, acquired Crest Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Roquette intends to deliver pharmacopeia-compliant, premium-grade, and fully traceable solutions that effectively address the most complex drug delivery challenges. Crest Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based pharmaceutical excipient and food ingredient manufacturer specializing in cellulose-based excipients for the pharmaceutical industry.



The countries covered in the organic pharmaceutical excipient market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



