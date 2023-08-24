Covenant Receives Quest for Quality Award from Logistics Management

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the U.S., has been awarded the Quest for Quality Award from Logistics Management.

The Quest for Quality Awards are the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports, and logistics providers worldwide. Logistics Management's (LM) Annual Quest for Quality Awards is the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). For nearly four decades, LM's Quest for Quality Awards has been regarded in the transportation and logistics industry as the most critical measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence. Learn more.

"Receiving the Quest for Quality Award is a testament to our commitment to providing reliable and efficient logistics solutions. I want to express my gratitude to our customers for their trust and support, and to our dedicated team for their hard work and unwavering dedication to excellence," states Covenant President Paul Bunn.

"We will continue to strive for excellence, innovate, and adapt to the evolving needs of our customers. This recognition fuels our motivation to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the transportation and logistics industry," states Bunn.

"Now in its 40th year, the Quest for Quality Awards program continues to stand out in the industry for the simple fact that it's not a popularity contest," said Michael Levans, group editorial director of Peerless Media's Supply Chain Group. "Instead, this annual survey of LM readers is by invitation only, ensuring that all participants are qualified shippers that use the services of these carriers and service providers on a regular basis around the clock and around the world."

"Indeed, here in 2023, we're seeing some of the well-publicized supply chain congestion ease," added Levans. "However, as our latest Quest for Quality results show, the improved collaboration between shippers and their carrier and services partners over the past year have only helped them to prepare for whatever supply chain disruption may be around the bend—an indication that more resilient logistics operations have been created to meet future challenges."

About Covenant Logistics

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

About the Quest for Quality Awards

To determine the "best of the best," LM readers—logistics, transportation, and supply chain decision makers—rate carriers, third-party logistics (3PL) service providers, and U.S. port operators strictly based on service quality. One of the most notable elements of the Quest for Quality Awards is that it calls these shippers to vote in the genre of services in which they are customers; therefore, they vote for the providers they believe have the best-delivered quality service in specific niches. This year, LM had 3,512 ballots cast from logistics and supply chain decision-makers, resulting in 142 transportation and logistics services providers that earned Quest for Quality gold.

Media Contact:

Angie Harrison

423-463-3291

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ef645fd-37ae-40d6-82f6-2214fa6cf307