CHI Insurance Agency Selects Tarmika to Drive Commercial Lines Growth

Chicago, IL., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that CHI Insurance Agency, Inc. has selected Tarmika, the industry’s leading commercial lines quoting tool, to streamline and digitize workflows, while creating new opportunities for their business. Tarmika will allow CHI Insurance Agency, Inc. to minimize data entry, saving their agents time and reducing errors, while providing access to more markets to find the best possible option for their clients.

“As a primarily personal lines-focused agency, we began to notice some disruption in the industry and felt we needed to do something different to grow our business,” said Patrick Asselin, president, CHI Insurance Agency, Inc., a local, family insurance agency based in Massachusetts. “We found a lot of success in small commercial properties and needed to get the right tools in place to take full advantage of these new opportunities. Tarmika was the best solution for us because it not only creates the efficiency we need to be successful, but it comes highly recommended by the markets we currently work with plus it allows us to achieve our technology goals to fully integrate our platforms.”

Tarmika is a single-entry commercial lines quoting application that enables agencies to simultaneously quote multiple small commercial markets, through their Direct and Market Access carrier appointments. Directly integrated with Applied Epic and EZLynx, agents can easily pass key risk data points between applications to streamline the quoting process in Tarmika while tracking activities and important quoting details directly in the management system. By enabling agents to collect and store data, find in-appetite markets, quote and submit to multiple insurers or MGAs in a single workflow, agents create a simpler, more connected commercial lines quoting experience that improves productivity and speed to market.

“Agencies navigating a hard insurance market are looking at ways to diversify their book of business to grow through uncertain economic times,” said Raghav Tanna, SVP, small commercial lines at Applied Systems. “By expanding into commercial lines with Tarmika, CHI Insurance Agency, Inc. will be able to provide an enhanced client experience and reach the right markets more quickly so they can expand into new lines of business and future proof their business.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.