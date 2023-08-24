Global Biosurgery Market Size to Reach USD 19.79 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biosurgery market reached a valuation of USD 13.55 Billion in 2022. Current analysis by Emergen Research indicates that the market is poised to sustain a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the escalating patient demand for enhanced blood loss management and the escalating prevalence of chronic ailments.

Bio-surgery involves an innovative approach termed larva or maggot therapy, which serves as a topical treatment option. This method is employed for wound healing in cases where antibiotics prove ineffective and for addressing infections. Notably, this surgical debridement technique exhibits promising outcomes.

Within the context of health concerns, osteoporosis represents a significant challenge. In the United States, the condition impacts an estimated 10 million individuals aged 50 and above. The demographic primarily affected comprises women; however, approximately 2 million men are also influenced. Furthermore, a substantial number of individuals, exceeding 43 million, are characterized by low bone mass, thus elevating their susceptibility to osteoporosis.

The prevalence of osteoporotic fractures further accentuates the gravity of this health issue. Statistics indicate that at least one in every three women and one in every five men will encounter an osteoporosis-related fracture over the course of their lifetime.

Nevertheless, a significant hurdle in the biosurgery market pertains to the substantial costs associated with biosurgery products. This factor stands as a potential constraint on the overall revenue of the market. Particularly in developing nations, the patient demographic targeted by these products tends to favor conventional alternatives during surgical procedures due to the elevated expenses associated with biosurgery solutions. This inclination is further influenced by the prevailing hospital reimbursement landscape.



The cost-effectiveness consideration is underscored by the inherent expensiveness of bio-surgeries, which encompasses both pre-operative and post-operative expenses. This financial aspect can pose challenges to the broader adoption of biosurgery interventions.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 13.55 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.8% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 19.79 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic Plc, B. Braun SE, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., Hemostasis, LLC, Betatech Medical, and Kuros Biosciences A.G. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global biosurgery market is fragmented, with many medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing advanced new surgical tools. Some major players included in the global biosurgery market report are:

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

B. Braun SE

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

CryoLife, Inc.

Hemostasis, LLC

Betatech Medical

Kuros Biosciences A.G.

Strategic Development

On July 2021, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), a leading provider of medical technology, acquired Tepha, Inc., a pioneer in development and production of unique resorbable polymer technology. Tepha's patented resorbable polymer (Poly 4-hydroxybutyric acid, P4HB) technology platform increases innovation potential of BD's surgical mesh portfolio and pushes the business into completely new fields of soft tissue regeneration, repair, and repair.

On February 2021, EndoClot Plus, Inc. (EPI) declared that EndoClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System (EndoClot PHS), a cutting-edge medication that helps gastroenterologists reliably and quickly control bleeding, received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Using the use of a flexible endoscope, a starch-based powder hemostat called EndoClot PHS is applied directly to the bleeding location. Blood can be swiftly concentrated using proprietary Absorbable Modified Polymer (AMP) powder to hasten the body's natural clotting process.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The bone graft substitutes segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global biosurgery market in 2022. This is due increasing number of orthopedic procedures as well as rising frequency of bone illnesses including tumors and infections. In addition, market revenue growth is also driven by rising demand for synthetic replacements and number of product approvals by different agencies.

The orthopedic surgery segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global biosurgery market in 2022. This is owing to increasing number of joint reconstruction surgeries, burden of orthopedic disorders, trauma, and accident cases. These joint procedures are found to occur often among elderly people, as these people have weaker bones and are therefore more susceptible to accidents and other bone abnormalities.

The North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global biosurgery market over the forecast period. This is due increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular and orthopedic in this region, and presence of better healthcare infrastructure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biosurgery market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Bone-Graft Substitutes Soft-Tissue Attachments Surgical Sealants Hemostatic Agents Adhesion Barriers Staple Line Reinforcement Agents Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

General Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Neurological Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Gynecological Surgery Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



