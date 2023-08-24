HeartSciences’ MyoVista® wavECGTM Selected to be used in Irish Heart Screening Evaluation

Southlake, TX, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announces that its MyoVista® wavECGTM has been selected by PanaceaFlo Ltd to be used in Dublin, Ireland in its heart screening evaluation study.

The main objective of the study is to establish a cardiovascular risk screening program and integrated care hub pathway. If successful, the program is expected to roll out nationally in Ireland, in conjunction with the Irish Health Elevator Program, focusing on community-based screening and early intervention of cardiovascular risk in line with the Irish public health system (HSE) “Stayleft, Shiftleft10X” transformation program to move to preventative rather than acute care.

It will initially screen approximately 250 members of the general public, including Garda Siochana officers, in Dublin, Ireland, in collaboration with the Innovation Value Institute (IVI), Maynooth University College, Kildare.

Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences, stated, “We are delighted that the MyoVista wavECG has been chosen as part of a major frontline heart screening evaluation program. It further validates the enormous commercial opportunity for the MyoVista and the role of AI ECG. Heart disease is placing considerable strain on health systems worldwide and is the largest health and cost burden. I believe that preventative testing using AI ECG will be the key to saving lives and reducing cardiology outpatient backlogs, waiting list times and system costs. Our ultimate objective is for the MyoVista to become a fixture in frontline healthcare to help physicians make better and earlier referral decisions for at risk patients."

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company’s objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECGTM, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista® Device and consumables for each test, is expected to be “razor-razorblade” as the electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.

